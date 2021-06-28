ALFRED — In addition to enjoying a round of golf on June 22, participants in the 2021 Anthony S. Santaro Scholarship Golf Classic at Turning Stone Resort Casino were also able to learn more about Alfred State College’s Doc Bruce Campaign at a post-event reception.
Held each year in June at the golf course at Turning Stone in Verona, the Golf Classic attracts more than 350 participants, according to a description of the event on the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of New York State website. The AGC presents the Golf Classic each year.
During the event, Alfred State employees worked the lunch tables on the courses and provided information on the Doc Bruce Campaign, which was discussed in greater detail during the reception that followed.
This campaign seeks to honor the memory of Alfred State Professor Emeritus and beloved mentor William “Doc” Bruce, DE, PE, as well as create a state-of-the-art laboratory to support students in the Civil Engineering Technology Department and help develop new industry workforce.
This facility will provide outstanding experiences in laboratory and field testing of various construction materials, focusing on soils, concrete, and asphalt.
Leading the campaign are two of Dr. Bruce’s former students who graduated from Alfred State in 1977 and are now industry leaders – Jimmy Smith, president of Advance Testing Company, and Gary Hill, president of Union Concrete and Construction Corporation.
Both Hill and Smith spoke at the reception that followed the golf classic event, where they shared the scope and goals of the Doc Bruce Campaign, which has so far raised over $260,000 toward its $500,000 goal.
Additionally, this fundraising effort is part of Alfred State’s Major Gifts Campaign, which is looking to raise $8 million for athletics, new programs, scholarships, technology, and the greatest needs of the college. To date, the Major Gifts Campaign has raised $6.1 million.
Alfred State Director of Development Jason Sciotti said, “With the help of these two passionate alumni, Jimmy and Gary, we are well on way to building a construction materials laboratory that will change the lives of our civil engineering students and the future of Alfred State.”
Alfred State Major Gifts Officer Jay Wilder said, “We are thankful for support from the AGC, our alumni, foundations and private companies. Donors are investing because The Doc Bruce Construction Materials Laboratory will have impact across the construction industry, creating a great education and careers for future workforce members.”
To learn more about the Doc Bruce Campaign, visit AlfredState.edu/Make-A-Gift, or contact Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Danielle White at (607) 587-3935 or whitedm@alfredstate.edu.