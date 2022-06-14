As the YMCA’s new CEO, Townsend excited for community connections

OLEAN — In his early days as a summer lifeguard during college, Jeffrey Townsend knew the YMCA was his calling.
A native of Hamburg, he said he learned to swim at the Y at 6 years old. Coming from a single-parent home, Townsend said he was fortunate to go to the pool for lessons thanks to the Y’s scholarship program.
“I was just a kid, I didn’t know anything about that,” he said. “I just went and took swimming lessons.”
Fast-forward to the summer after his freshmen year at SUNY Brockport and, having recently taken a lifeguarding course, Townsend applied for a job his local YMCA. By that fall, he was bitten by the Y bug and decided he could go to school and work part-time teaching swimming lessons.
“Once you become a Y employee, you learn about our scholarship program and asking others to donate to it so everyone can participate in Y programs, and here’s me calling my mom asking for a donation,” he recalled. “And she gets all mom-like and teary-eyed and said, ‘You don’t understand, it’s like the Circle of Life.’ … Now 27 years later, it’s my career. I love it.”
Townsend officially began his new role as chief executive officer of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers on May 2. He most recently served at the GLOW (Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties) YMCA as the vice president of operations.
Townsend succeeds Barb Sweitzer, who has remained with the Y as director of strategic initiatives. “I’ve known her for over 20 years in my career, so being able to work with her together through this transition has also been a blessing,” he said.
Townsend is responsible for staff and volunteer development, strategic plan development and implementation, improving operational performance as the Y recovers from the pandemic and ensuring long-term sustainability and philanthropic success.
“We’re still digging out of COVID,” he said. “Even though we’re providing a ton of essential childcare for families in need, I see great opportunity for taking programs to the next level.”
Prior to his tenure with the GLOW YMCA, Townsend worked for the YMCAs in Buffalo for 15 years and Charlotte, N.C. He holds a bachelor’s degree in human services and youth development from Springfield College in Massachusetts.
Part of what Townsend said attracted him to continue his career in the Twin Tiers is the quality of its YMCA and what it’s known for, even across the country. He said it’s a strong, stable organization with good leadership and good vision, but he’s also looking forward to exploring the area’s parks and natural attractions.
“I keep envisioning what fall’s going to look like, and that’s exciting to me,” he said. “I came down for the interview during a horrible snowstorm and survived it. If you can do that, then why not?”
Townsend said he is thrilled to be a part of the Olean, Bradford and Wellsville communities. He said the Y has done well with involving all three locations and working together, even during the interview process.
“Because of that, everybody has been willing to embrace me as the new guy,” he said. “They’re proud to introduce me to people and share the new CEO with others.”
Within the different Y buildings themselves Townsend said he’s been able to chat with many members and folks who use the facilities. He said part of his role is meeting people so he’s popped onto the wellness floor or around the pool many times already.
He’s also attended a few local events — such as the Bradford YMCA Awards Breakfast, Wellsville Color Run and most recently the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s clambake — and there’s been an outpouring of positivity.
“The area is very welcoming. Both here at the Y and out in the community, everyone has been very friendly,” he said. “As a new person coming into the community and a new job, it’s sometimes a lot to swallow all at once, but it’s been made easier by the team at the Y.”
Looking ahead, Townsend said he wants the future of the Y to be a collaborative process with the members, the boards and the communities. He said they’re intending to start strategic planning in the fall for the next five years to see what each of the three unique communities need and what’s best for them.
“I’m open to every idea, and if community members say, ‘Oh, the Y should try this,’ let’s explore it and see where it goes,” he added.
Although he already has a pretty good start, Townsend said he hopes to spend his time in the Twin Tiers getting established in the community, exploring all the local hot spots and points of interest, turning what could initially be work events into friend events. He said he doesn’t want to miss out connecting with the community with all being a CEO entails.
“From a Y perspective, I think it’s easy to have your first memory of the Y like mine, but those memories can last a lifetime,” he added. “For people who maybe haven’t been in the Y in a long time — or maybe never been here — take that first step through the door, see what we’re all about and see if there’s something here for you.”