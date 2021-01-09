ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will authorize thousands of new organizations — including pharmacies, labor unions and medical offices — to begin administering coronavirus vaccinations after the hospitals that his administration put in charge of the early phases of the effort have failed to distribute enough doses quickly.
The governor's announcement came Friday, a day after leaders of his vaccination team told New York's county leaders that they will see an increased role in administering the shots. That move came after weeks of criticism from county officials, who saw their years of mass-vaccination plans brushed aside in the initial plan in favor of regional hubs overseen by hospitals.
"The hospitals were slow; they're ramping up too slowly," Cuomo said. "So we're going to accelerate the distribution, and what we're going to do is add new distribution networks to supplement the hospitals. ... Not all hospitals were slow, some ... did a fantastic job."
The hospitals had not overseen mass vaccinations before, and county leaders said they have been inundated with questions they are unable to answer — especially about who will be vaccinated, and when.
In a conference call with county executives on Thursday afternoon, three top officials on Cuomo's coronavirus task force — Larry Schwartz, a former secretary to the governor; state health Commissioner Howard Zucker; and Gareth Rhodes, a deputy superintendent — pledged that the counties would now take on a greater role and that they would also be provided with more data and information.
Cuomo said roughly 500 pharmacies will join the 1,200 pharmacies already certified to administer vaccinations, and that people can begin making appointments to be vaccinated — but he cautioned that it could take months for people to receive their shots.
Hospitals will continue to vaccinate front-line health care workers, but the state will also begin opening mass-vaccination sites — including Manhattan's Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, which will open next week.
The state will still control who can get vaccinated. The second phase of vaccinations — dubbed "1B" — that is beginning in the coming days includes roughly 3.2 million people, including 1.4 million people who are age 75 or older.
"This is the group with the highest death rate," Cuomo said. "This is by far the largest group in 1B. These are people who have been hyper-cautious now for many, many months. ... They're afraid to go out, they're afraid to get COVID. This is the group that desperately needs the vaccine."
The second category of people who will receive vaccinations also includes 870,00 education workers, 207,000 first responders including police and firefighters, and 200,000 transit and public safety workers.
State officials on Friday said that New York has vaccinated about 479,000 people in the first four weeks of the program.
"This is a crisis, everyone needs it, we're going to do it fairly," Cuomo said. "This is a valuable commodity; I understand there will be fraud ... there will be theft. ... We are going to monitor it carefully."
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan on Friday took part in a weekly "control room" call with state officials and local municipal officials, and she expressed frustration with the lack of data sharing, including how many people have been vaccinated on a local level.
"I think there is a strong desire to be reporting daily the number of people who have been vaccinated," Sheehan said. "We have to help people to see that the end of this pandemic is achievable and it is in sight, and be reporting how many people have been vaccinated. ... We've got to give some people some hope here."
Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said county officials have for more than two months been unhappy with the limited information they have received in the nearly three weeks since vaccinations began in the Capital Region. During a conference call with the state's vaccination leaders on Thursday, he noted that counties had been conducting mass vaccinations dating back decades and should not have been brushed aside initially.
McLaughlin also said their county phone lines were practically crashing because of people calling seeking information on obtaining a vaccine and confused by the roll-out.
"We are glad many nursing home residents and health care workers were vaccinated, but we need vaccines for the general public," he said Friday. "Right now, along with a lack of vaccines, there is a lack of data sharing and communication with the state, and a need for clearer and more definitive plans."
Cuomo said the supply chain of vaccines is controlled by the federal government, and that with the 300,000 doses New York is receiving weekly it would take more than three months to vaccinate the initial round of essential workers and elderly. The supply chain, he noted, is supposed to improve.
The governor's announcement Friday that the state is going to open up the field of entities and individuals that can administer vaccinations — including police departments that are capable of providing doses to their members — marks a significant shift from the slow-moving, regional hub approach that had drawn criticism.
Still, Cuomo said a significant challenge will remain: providing vaccines in impoverished and minority communities where access to health care providers may be limited.
"This is a crisis. Everyone needs it," he said. "We're going to do it fairly."
