The business of marijuana

Nate McDonald, general manager of Curaleaf NY operations, talks about medical marijuana plants during a media tour in August 2019 of the Curaleaf medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility, in Ravena, New York.

 Hans Pennink/The Center Square

While Pennsylvania debates marijuana legalization, neighboring states like New York brag about the tax revenues.

New York legalized medical cannabis in 2014 and recreational use for adults age 21 and older followed in 2021. Legal sales began at the end of 2022, and tax revenue from licenses alone have so far been notable.

