Opioid Crisis

A name is under one of the 22,000 pills with faces of people who fatally overdosed carved into them in a memorial at the University of Pittsburgh.

 Associated Press

Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020.

The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as the same amount of heroin. It killed them both.

