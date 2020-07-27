OLEAN — While pottery and clay classes are nothing new at the Tri-County Arts Council, what is new is the fact that for the first time in several months the organization will be offering them in-person to a limited amount of students.
Beginner throwing classes will be taught by Helene Stolzenberg from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25, and Sept. 1 and 8 at the Arts Council studio at 110 W. State St. Stolzenberg is also beginning an in-person clay hand-building class that same week.
The in-person classes, which have online sign-ups, are some of the first offerings of their kind at the studio since the pandemic forced the closure of non-essential businesses and entities in March.
Mikel Wintermantel, who co-directs the Arts Council with John Bartimole, said the easing of restrictions during the pandemic were instrumental in the reopening.
“We have all our protocols in place, our (personal protection equipment) set up and our capacity is 11 people in size (for the class) and 22 people maximum” in the studio, Wintermantel said. “We have plenty of room to fit that.”
Wintermantel said he conducted a small workshop last weekend during which time participants practiced social distancing.
“Everybody wore their masks and nobody seemed to complain,” he continued. “We had a retired nurse there and she was impressed with our protocol. It was nice because it was a hot weekend and there was air conditioning, too, and it kept all the air flowing around.”
Wintermantel said there is also an open clay studio for individuals who want to attend on their own.
In addition to this, Wintermantel said the Arts Council plans to host an opening on Aug. 8 at the studio.
“This will be for Wendy Bale and is called Papercuts,” he said of the exhibit. “She’s a paper artist and she has these wonderful birds, feathers and all kinds of things. It’s really going to be a stunning show.”
He said groups of 10 will be allowed to come in for the show and will be given personal tours of the exhibit and studio.
“They’ll be all masked up and there will be plenty of social distancing,” Wintermantel added, noting those interested can sign up on the Arts Council’s website or Facebook page.
He noted the Arts Council is rebounding in other ways, as well.
“People are reaching out to us to volunteer … so a lot of people are chomping at the bit to get back out there,” he remarked.
In addition, Wintermantel said the organization is selling Celebration of the Arts raffle tickets to help with fundraising, which is needed now more than ever. The tickets are $20 each and gives the buyer a chance to win one of four works donated by local artists Jennifer Miller, Thomas Paquette, Sean Huntington or Wintermantel. The drawing is Aug. 29 and will be livestreamed from Woodside Tavern as the Sticktights entertain. The donated paintings are currently at the Arts Council for people who wish to view them.
Along those lines, Laurie Oliver, executive assistant director at the Arts Council, said the studio is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, with those who visit asked to practice social protocols that include masks. Those who are unable to visit during those time frames may call for an appointment.
Bartimole said he is also pleased the studio has reopened “if only on a limited basis, to the community.
“We hope the community takes advantage of the opportunity to browse in our artisan market, which displays the work of some very, very talented individuals,” Bartimole commented. “As time and circumstances allow, we hope to return to full, open hours throughout the Arts Council facility. Even now, as all struggle with the confines of the pandemic in order to get Covid-19 under control, art — either in person or on our website — can be a welcome and comforting diversion.”
For more information, send emails to myartscouncil.net, visit www.myartscouncil.net or call 372-7455.
