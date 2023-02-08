OLEAN — The Heart of Olean mural on the Jamestown Community College campus has sparked interest in a smaller one on a wall at the William O. Smith Recreation Center.
Tri-County Arts Council Executive Director Paula Bernstein presented the mural proposal to the Youth and Recreation Committee Tuesday night pointing out she was seeking permission — not money. “I want it to stand out. It will be a beautiful project.”
A preliminary design shows an older child helping a younger child, Bernstein said. This mural will have six colors as opposed to 25 colors used in the Heart of Olean mural.
Bernstein said 1,200 residents helped pant the Heart of Olean mural over the summer. This new mural is much smaller and will take around three weeks to complete in August and September.
The paint should hold up for 25-30 years, she added.
Councilman Vernon Robinson Jr., D-Ward 6, said he loved the backdrop and that it was a wonderful concept. Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said the city is right to focus on improving parks where parents can take their children.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, officials from Great Lakes Cheese Co. spoke to the Strategic Planning Committee about its proposal to dispose of 6,500 gallons of wastewater from the new state-of-the-art cheese plant the company is building near Franklinville.
Matt Wilkinson, Great Lakes Cheese Co. vice president for technology and business development said the amount of salty wastewater coming from the plant will be pretty consistent on a daily basis. There will be some storage capacity at the new plant, he said, but the company would like a contract to dispose of 6,500 gallons a day.
City Sewer and Water Superintendent Brad Camp previously outlined a plan for council members where Great Lakes Cheese could release wastewater from the new plant into the city sewer at a site off Interstate 86 on Buffalo Street.
This will avoid residential city streets, Wilkinson pointed out. The trucks will come down Route 16 from Franklinville to Interstate 86 and get off at Buffalo Street. The mayor’s office will be in charge of negotiations over the cost of disposal.
- Mayor Bill Aiello said Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer had sent a letter to the city asking the Council to approve a resolution opposing the state’s proposed ban on gas stoves and furnaces.
The county approved a resolution opposing the proposed ban and was seeking support from other municipalities in the county to oppose it as well, the mayor said.
- The Strategic Planning Committee also discussed enforcement of the city’s requirement that apartments be inspected by the city’s Code Enforcement Office before they are rented after a tenant moves out.
Not all landlords are cooperating said Ward 2 Councilman Jason Panus, chairman of the Strategic Planning Committee.
There was also discussion on requiring all landlords have insurance on their rental properties. The issue came up after one property owner walked away after a fire destroyed a home he rented out leaving city taxpayers with a $30,000 to $40,000 bill for the demolition and removal.
Panus said a group of landlords would like to attend the council’s next meeting to make a presentation. He said he would like to schedule a work session afterward.
- Public Works Director Robert Thompson said an ash tree in Oak Hill Park that is an imminent threat of falling has required closure of the park. The city’s fund for removing dangerous trees has been overspent, he said, adding the situation was getting dire.
A resolution will be on the agenda of the next council meeting to address the tree, the mayor said. He raised the possibility of using money from the emergency demolition fund for emergency tree removal.
The issue is that there are more ash trees that are dying from the effects of the emerald ash borer, said Sonya McFall, D-Ward 4. She asked for a report from the city forester.