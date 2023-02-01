CUBA — The Cuba Circulating Library is seeking proposals for the creation and installation of an artisanal artificial tree to be located in the children’s area of the library at 39 E. Main St.
Cuba’s library is in the beginning stages of transforming its children’s section into a modern learning and playing space that is accessible and inviting to everyone. A big part of the transformation is bringing natural elements indoors and trying to incorporate those within the space.
The centerpiece of this transformation will be an artificial tree to create a garden-like atmosphere and promote play and exploration by allowing the trunk to be “inhabited” by children up to 12 years old.
The final product should be aesthetically pleasing, in scale with the surroundings, of a durable construction suited to continual use and should require little-to-no maintenance for at least 10 years. Installation must meet all state and local code requirements.
