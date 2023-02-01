Cuba Library children's area
Image provided

CUBA — The Cuba Circulating Library is seeking proposals for the creation and installation of an artisanal artificial tree to be located in the children’s area of the library at 39 E. Main St.

Cuba’s library is in the beginning stages of transforming its children’s section into a modern learning and playing space that is accessible and inviting to everyone. A big part of the transformation is bringing natural elements indoors and trying to incorporate those within the space.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social