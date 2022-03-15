COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Area residents are invited to make a napkin basket at the Potter County Artisan Co-op benefitting Ukrainian refugees.
Beginners are welcome and the suggested donation is $20. All proceeds will go to Olga Snyder's Ukraine relief fund. Olga, the wife of John Snyder, was born in Ukraine and is a naturalized U.S. citizen.
The couple live in the Coudersport area and are owners of Olga’s Café, which is being renovated following a fire last month.
Basket classes are set for 10 a.m. Saturday and again on March 26. Participants should be able to finish a basket in three hours. A midweek class may also be scheduled.
Students are welcome to make a basket in gold and blue, Ukraine’s national colors, or in other colors of their choosing. Pre-registration strongly suggested. Call the Potter County Artisan Co-op at (814) 274-8165 or stop in and preregister for the class. The co-op, open Monday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., is located at 227 N. Main St.
Call Cathy Snyder at (814) 274-9339 for more information.