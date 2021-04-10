PORTVILLE — An exhibit of artwork by Destiny and Patrick at Portville High School reflects their many interests and dreams, which have been nurtured and encouraged by a team of caring educators and professionals who have actively engaged with them throughout their years at the school. The results of their support are seen in the teens’ creative expressions.
Since it takes a village to raise a child, both Destiny, who is a senior, and Patrick, a junior are in Direction’s Developmental Disabilities program, directed by Suzie Visciano, who works collaboratively with their special education, art, and drama teachers and sports coaches.
“Both Destiny and Patrick have spent time involved in many school activities,” Visciano said, adding that Destiny has been in chorus and the drama club and Patrick was the manager for the boy’s football team and had a work internship at the bus garage.
“In many ways, I moved up with them,” Jean Bantelman, their Special Education teacher, said, adding, “This is my eighth year with Destiny and fifth year with Patrick.
“Despite their disabilities, both are really upbeat,” she said, describing their broad reaching creativity and dedication to their respective crafts.
“Destiny is very creative, always drawing, doodling and trying to do art projects, while Patrick’s art reflects his interest in tanks, guns and history – especially civil war reenactments.”
Destiny participates in the drama club and has been in several plays at Portville. She has played the “footstool” in the school’s performance of Beauty and the Beast, and “Cousin It” and the “chef” in The Addams Family.
“She loves it, and does well,” Bantelman said, crediting Cheri Maxson, Destiny’s drama teacher with much of Destiny’s enthusiasm and interest.
Patrick’s team of teachers, along with his Medicaid Services Coordinator, Sadie Edwards, and Suzie collaborate in harmonizing his services with his evolving interests. When his art teacher, Yvonne Scott, saw his artistic expression in drawings of tanks, she shared it with the team, which led Edwards to encourage Patrick to join a civil war reenactment club.
“Sadie got him involved in civil war history,” Bantelman added. “He loves all that stuff.”
And, it shows in the tanks, planes and ships drawn in careful details.
“He’s very meticulous in his drawing,” Bantleman shared.
Patrick is also engaged in activities which have supported his emerging self-confidence and enthusiasm such as bowling, and serving as manager of the basketball and football teams, often traveling with the teams when they play away games.
“I feel like the school has been great at inclusion and making everyone feel like an important member of the school community,” Visciano concluded.