COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The Potter County Artisan Center in Coudersport is planning several classes over the next few weeks. The co-op is located at 227 N. Main Street and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Artist, Laurie Angood, will teach a “Teen Artisans” class on Aug. 11 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Students in grades 7-12 will complete a multi-media painting that represents the night sky. The cost of the class is $20 and all materials are provided.
Basket-weaver, Catherine Snyder, will guide school-aged students to make a toy box or waste basket on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost for this class is $40 and includes natural and hand-dyed reeds in a range of colors. For those who want to opt for wooden handles, which are optimal, there is an extra fee of $3.
An adult beginner watercolor class on Aug. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. will be taught by Angood. Students will complete a watercolor-on-wood block painting representing the night sky. All materials, including wood blocks with attached watercolor paper, are provided. The charge for the class is $45.
Angood will also teach a Young Artisan class on Aug. 17 from 3-4:30 p.m. Students in grades 2-6 will paint a multimedia piece representing the night sky. The class cost is $20 and all materials are provided.
Artist, Theresa Welsh, is offering a Paint ‘n’ Party on Aug. 17, 6-8 pm. Price is $30. Supplies included.
The Potter County Artisan Co-op is hosting an Open House from 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 19 to celebrate the addition of the all new Dark Sky Room. Come and enjoy refreshments and live music by Eppie Bailey and Steve Quelet.
A Paint and Assemble Wooden Cow workshop will be held by Welsh, Aug. 26 from 2-4:30 p.m. Supplies are included in the cost of the class, which is $35.
To register, call the center at (814) 274-8165. The co-op cannot guarantee registration via Facebook or Messenger.