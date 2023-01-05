BRADFORD, Pa. — The arraignment for the Lewis Run-based state police trooper accused of DUI on the job has been postponed until at least Jan. 12.

Austin James Mac Burney, 29, of Cooksburg, who is currently suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case, is charged with DUI/unsafe driving, and DUI/BAC .08-.1%, both misdemeanors, as well as failure to keep right and disregarding a traffic lane, which are summary offenses.

