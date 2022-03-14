PORTVILLE — Hundreds of students in the Portville Central School District have been busy this year with extracurricular activities — on and off campus — funded by an American Rescue Plan reserve fund at the school.
“We just sent out a March schedule,” said Elementary Principal Lynn Corder at a school board meeting March 1. “We sent it out at 7 (a.m.) and some were full by 7:06 (a.m.),” going on to report there were 197 children attending the programs that run Monday through Thursday. Three late buses have been running to accommodate the schedule.
“We’re off to a great start,” Corder said. “I’m thrilled with the participation by both the teachers and the students.”
There’s a multitude of activities to keep students in all grades busy — from Music Makers for Pre-K and kindergarten to older students, who have visited the Eldred World War II Museum and volunteered at the SPCA in Cattaraugus County.
High School Principal Lawrence Welty reported those activities for high schoolers have been equally successful.
The Friday night swim became so popular that the number of swimmers is limited to 75. Welty said ice skating has also been well received.
One of the most popular weekly classes are the baking and cooking classes held in the recently renovated home and careers kitchen. The class is overseen by Dan Mitchell, home and careers and social studies teacher and Jean Bantelman, special education and life skills teacher.
“We do a main dish one week and bake the next,” said Bantelman. “A lot of it is getting them to try new dishes, as we as learn new skills. …then they box it up and take it home.”
Anna Bella, agreed, saying she was learning “a bunch about other culture’s dishes,” as she turned from a pan of Mongolian Beef she and her friends were preparing. “It’s really fun. Getting to hang out with people. I like the experience (because) I want to be a chef.”