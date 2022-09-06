SALAMANCA — Armstrong has announced its 5th annual Avenge Hunger Month campaign to fight hunger across their service territory began Aug. 29 and continues through Oct. 2.

The timing for Avenge Hunger Month is deliberate. September is National Hunger Action Month, and food needs are higher during the last quarter of the year.

