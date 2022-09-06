SALAMANCA — Armstrong has announced its 5th annual Avenge Hunger Month campaign to fight hunger across their service territory began Aug. 29 and continues through Oct. 2.
The timing for Avenge Hunger Month is deliberate. September is National Hunger Action Month, and food needs are higher during the last quarter of the year.
Local Armstrong stores will collect non-perishable food and monetary donations for local feeding programs. The resources collected help to supply over 200 community feeding programs throughout the Armstrong footprint in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, West Virginia, Maryland and Kentucky.
Much of the success for Avenge Hunger Month comes from community partners who help to collect donations. This year, Armstrong is partnering with Salamanca’s Save-A-Lot and Sander’s Parkview in order to collect donations to support the food pantry at Connecting Communities in Action.
“It takes a community to fight hunger,” said John Sheehan, executive director of Seneca Salamanca Chamber of Commerce. “You know this community cares when Community Action, Sander's Parkview, Salamanca Save-A-Lot and Armstrong all pull together to help those in need. I'm sure this program will be a great success.”
Armstrong has also donated thousands of branded commercials to promote this need in our communities, as well as via social media, email and the Armstrong Neighborhood Channel.
Armstrong’s Breaking Bread initiative began in 2010 to feed those who are food-insecure within the communities Armstrong serves. It is a four-pronged approach that includes collecting food and money, volunteering and creating public awareness.
The first Avenge Hunger Month was held in September 2018 to help bring more awareness to Breaking Bread and generate more donations to help local feeding programs. Through the annual Avenge Hunger Month drive, Armstrong has collected over 120,000 pounds of food and nearly $60,000 in monetary donations to share with over 200 community feeding programs over the past four years.
