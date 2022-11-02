SALAMANCA — The Seneca Party will continue holding onto key positions in the Seneca Nation of Indians government in the new term as Rickey Armstrong Sr. was again elected Nation President Tuesday.
The two-time former President and current Nation Treasurer received 1,108 votes in the biennial election held on the Allegany and Cattaraugus territories, leading a Seneca Party sweep of all races on the general election ballot.
Armstrong will be officially sworn in for his two-year term next week.
“I am humbled by and grateful for the support and trust the Seneca people have shown in choosing me to lead our Nation,” Armstrong said. “I will work every day to honor their trust.”
As President, Armstrong said he will focus on the issues and opportunities that will define the Nation’s future and shape the quality of life on their territories, from dealings with outside governments to advancing important economic development initiatives.
“Defending our sovereignty and securing the long-term strength and prosperity of our Nation and our future generations will always be our priority,” he added.
Armstrong previously served as President from 2002-04, when the Nation opened its first two gaming operations — Seneca Niagara Casino in 2002 and Seneca Allegany Casino in 2004 — and again from 2018-20, leading the Nation through the first several months of the coronavirus pandemic.
Armstrong has served as Seneca Nation Treasurer since 2020 and has also served multiple terms on the Seneca Nation Council.
Matthew Pagels, current Nation President, was elected Treasurer, the office he held from 2018-20. He received 1,081 votes. Bethany Johnson was elected Nation Clerk with 1,104 votes. Each will serve a two-year term.
“Serving the Seneca people is a tremendous honor,” Pagels said. “I look forward to working with all members of Council, Clerk Johnson and President Armstrong in continuing to advance the interests of our people and our Nation.”
In addition to the Nation’s three executive offices, voters also elected eight members to serve four-year terms on the 16-person Seneca Nation Council.
Incumbent Councillors Tina Abrams (1,031 votes) and Josh Jimerson (1,039 votes), along with former President Maurice John, Sr. (1,072 votes) and Odie Porter (1,056 votes) were elected from the Allegany Territory.
Incoming Councillors from the Cattaraugus Territory are Jeff Gill (1,026 votes), Geraldine “Bird” Huff (1,066 votes), current Clerk Marta Kettle (1,022 votes) and J.C. Seneca (1,030 votes).
The newly elected and re-elected Councillors will join the eight incumbent Councillors — Joshua Becker, Arlene Bova, Al E. George and Timothy Waterman from the Allegany Territory; and Eliot Jimerson, Lisa Maybee, Presley Redeye and Keith White, Sr. from the Cattaraugus Territory. Their terms expire in 2024.