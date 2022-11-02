SALAMANCA — The Seneca Party will continue holding onto key positions in the Seneca Nation of Indians government in the new term as Rickey Armstrong Sr. was again elected Nation President Tuesday.

The two-time former President and current Nation Treasurer received 1,108 votes in the biennial election held on the Allegany and Cattaraugus territories, leading a Seneca Party sweep of all races on the general election ballot.

