SALAMANCA — The Seneca Party has selected a full slate of candidates for the upcoming Seneca Nation elections in November. Following Friday’s party caucus, Rickey Armstrong Sr., a two-time president and current Seneca Nation treasurer, was chosen to lead the Seneca Party ticket as the candidate for president.

“The next administration will serve one of the most important terms in the Seneca Nation’s recent history,” Armstrong said. “From our gaming compact and Seneca economy to addressing and improving important quality of life issues on our territories, the Seneca people need true leadership on the issues that will reshape our Nation for years to come. I’m honored that our Seneca Party members have given me their confidence and support to be our candidate for president at this important time.”

