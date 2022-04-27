OLEAN — The day full of active play and fun games for area children to learn healthy habits is back Saturday for its 30th year thanks to the YMCA of the Twin Tiers.
The Y’s three locations in Olean, Wellsville and Bradford, Pa. will host the free community event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. when school-aged children will be inspired to keep their minds and bodies active throughout the summertime.
“When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential,” said Curtis Pierce, Olean Y senior program director.
Research shows that without access to out-of-school physical and learning activities, kids fall behind academically, Pierce said. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year.
The day’s activities feature inflatables, swimming, crafts, face painting, giveaways, local vendors and a health/wellness expo to motivate and teach families how to develop healthy routines at home.
“As spring turns to summer, Healthy Kids Day is a powerful reminder not to let children idle away their summer days,” he said. “Instead, the Y hopes to focus on wowing them with their potential and make this their best summer ever by staying active and learning.”
Healthy Kids Day is being celebrated at over 1,300 YMCA locations across the country by over 1.2 million participants. Summer is a critical time for children’s health, due to the lack of structured school and sporting activities.
Healthy Kids Day was conceived 30 years ago to address the crucial need to get more kids moving and learning, creating healthy habits which they can continue to practice all summer long.
In addition to Saturday’s celebrations for the YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, staff of the YMCA offered the following tips to help families develop and adjust to healthy habits:
High Five the Fruits and Veggies — Make sure children get at least five servings of fruits or vegetables a day, the minimum number nutritionists recommend, to maintain healthy childhood development. To keep kids’ taste buds evolving, have everyone in the family try at least one bite of a new fruit or vegetable at least once a month.
Foster an Early and Ongoing Passion for Books — Read to and with your kids. Help children read at every age and every stage of their development.
Team Up for Athletic Events — Set a family goal of great health by teaming up for community or charity events like races, walks, fun runs, bike rides, etc.
Volunteer Together — Find a cause that matters to the kids. Open their eyes to a world beyond themselves and the rich rewards that come from making a difference.
Make Sleep a Priority — Doctors actually recommend 10 to 12 hours of sleep per day for children ages 5 to 12 and seven to eight hours per night for children 13 and older, as well as adults. Sleep plays a critical role in maintaining a healthy immune system, metabolism, mood, memory, learning and other vital functions.
For more information about Healthy Kids Day, contact Pierce at (716) 373-2400 ext. 104 or visit www.twintiersymca.org.