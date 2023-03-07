ALBANY — Several area projects will receive state help totaling nearly $1.1 million to improve the quality of streams and groundwater.
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced that approximately $110 million was awarded to 86 projects through two grant programs to improve water quality across the state. Of those, five are located in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Area WQIP awards included:
- The Town of Randolph received $571,200 to install an ultraviolet effluent disinfection system at the town’s wastewater treatment facility. The project is designed to reduce pathogens in the plant’s discharge, improving water quality in the Conewango Creek watershed.
- The Allegany County Soil and Water Conservation District received $270,000 to build a salt storage facility in the town of Angelica to cover the existing exposed salt pile, helping to limit salt contamination of the groundwater and nearby drinking water wells.
- The Town of Napoli received $173,115 for the construction of a salt storage facility to cover the existing exposed salt pile.
The Allegany County Soil and Water Conservation District also received two NPG awards for streambank stabilization along the Genesee River, each for $30,000. One project is planned for the area near County Road 48 in the towns of Angelica and Amity, while another is near East River Road in the town of Caneadea. Both are set to reduce erosion of sediment and nutrients into the river.
The WQIP grant program funds projects that directly improve water quality or aquatic habitat, or protect a drinking water source. Supported in part by the State’s Environmental Protection Fund and Clean Water Infrastructure Improvement Act funding, WQIP projects include municipal wastewater treatment upgrades, non-agricultural nonpoint source abatement and control, land acquisition projects for source water protection, salt storage construction, aquatic connectivity restoration, and marine habitat restoration.
The NPG program funds projects that help pay for the initial planning of non-agricultural, nonpoint source water quality improvement projects, such as undersized culvert replacements and green infrastructure technologies, and state permit-required storm sewer mapping in urban areas. When implemented, these projects will reduce the amount of polluted stormwater runoff entering lakes, rivers, and streams, and improve resilience against climate impacts.
“New York continues to provide historic levels of financial support to ensure all New Yorkers have access to clean water for generations to come,” Hochul said. “We will continue upgrading New York’s aging infrastructure and strengthening our water security — improving the quality of life and public health of communities across the state.”
Statewide, the $110 million in grants were administered by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, with more than $108 million going to 51 projects through the State’s Water Quality Improvement Project program and nearly $2 million going to 35 projects through the Non-Agricultural Nonpoint Source Planning and Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System Mapping Grant.
