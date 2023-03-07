ALBANY — Several area projects will receive state help totaling nearly $1.1 million to improve the quality of streams and groundwater.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced that approximately $110 million was awarded to 86 projects through two grant programs to improve water quality across the state. Of those, five are located in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

