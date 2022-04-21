Five municipalities in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties will be splitting almost $17.5 million in state water and wastewater project grants.
Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, announced the state Environmental Facilities Corporation’s water infrastructure improvement grants will assist seven projects in five communities in the two counties.
- $3 million to aid water main replacement in the village of Cuba
- $2.85 million for water upgrades in the village of Franklinville, as well as $2.47 million in wastewater upgrades.
- $816,000 for infrastructure upgrades in the town of Hume
- $3 million for water work and $2.4 million for wastewater work in the village of Portville
- $1.53 million for infrastructure work in the town of Scio.
The awards were part of $601 million in Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grants and $37 million in matching federal subsidies.
“Modernizing our state’s water infrastructure is critical to ensuring every New Yorker has access to clean drinking water,” Hochul said. “Protecting the public health of New Yorkers will always be a top priority for my administration and this funding is a testament to that commitment. We will continue working collaboratively with every level of government to empower localities with the funding they need to improve water quality statewide.”
Borrello said providing clean water is a public health and safety issue that affects every aspect of a community — quality of life, commerce, education and fire safety.
“The cost of these projects are prohibitive and beyond the ability of local town and village taxpayers,” the senator said. “This state funding will help these communities replace their water-distribution infrastructure, while reducing the burden on local taxpayers.
He thanked the governor and EFC President and CEO Maureen Coleman for recognizing the need for the projects and awarding the funding.
AT THE VILLAGE of Portville, Mayor Anthony Evans said a pair of projects expected to cost $14 million are on the drawing board — the bulk of which will be aided or assisted by outside agencies.
“Together in grants and aid, we’re at over $10 million,” Evans said. “To raise over $10 million, that’s a coup.”
The village is planning an $11 million wastewater treatment plant overhaul, as well as a $5 million water treatment plant project. The village has been carrying a bond anticipation note to cover costs if the project must begin early, and engineering work has been ongoing for more than two years.
“The plant is in dire shape,” he said. “People have known that we have an emerging problem, but we haven’t tackled it. All of this stuff is old and faulty — and it’s costing us.
“If we don’t fix, it’s really going to bite us later … we’re trying to do some preventative stuff.”
Along with expenses, the conditions have also led to threats of legal action, with the Seneca Nation of Indians reporting in 2021 that they intended to sue the village for operating outside of their permit. Evans said the village has received no further communications from the SNI since the original report, and he was unsure of the status of any legal action.
Village of Cuba officials were excited to post news of the award for their project.
“It was a loooooong, COLD winter. Today brings EXCELLENT NEWS FOR THE VILLAGE OF CUBA, NY!! (Yes, I am shouting!!!)” officials posted to their Facebook page, noting the project is to assist in a water main replacement project.
Another $3 million in requests have been submitted to other agencies last week, officials reported.
The village of Franklinville’s funding, along with replacing outdated infrastructure, is being expanded to support the $500 million Great Lakes Cheese manufacturing facility sited for the Franklinville-Farmersville town line.
Announced in 2021, the project plans to employ more than 400 workers upon opening with room to expand. Site work on the location has begun, and a formal groundbreaking on the project is set for April 28.
Village officials have worked with county, state and federal officials to secure funding for upgrades to infrastructure to support the high water use such a facility will require.