Area veterans

From left are area veterans Arthur Austin, Martin McCall and Matt Milliner, who took part in a discussion Thursday at SUNY Jamestown Community College in Olean.

 Provided

OLEAN — New to the U.S. Army, Martin McCall was stationed in a demilitarized zone on the North Korean and South Korean border. He was 19 years old and stressed.

A general came in during McCall’s first briefing and expressed fear that the platoon would be under attack soon.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social