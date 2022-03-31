More people entered the area’s workforce in February, the state Department of Labor reported, but local unemployment rates increased slightly.
In Cattaraugus County, the unemployment rate rose 0.2 points to 4.9% from January to February, compared to 7.3% in February 2021 and 6.4% in February 2020. The rate — which is not adjusted for seasonal variations — is the lowest rate of any February since modern records began in 1990.
The labor force grew by 200 to 33,500 in February, compared to 33,800 in February 2021 and 35,400 in February 2020.
The number of employed workers grew by 100 to 31,900 in February, compared to 31,300 in February 2021 and 33,100 in February 2020. February’s mark was the highest since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The number of unemployed remained roughly the same at around 1,600 in February, compared to 2,500 in February 2021 and 2,300 in February 2020. At the height of the pandemic, 6,900 workers were unemployed, while November and December 2021 saw the number drop to around 1,200 each month.
In Allegany County, the unemployment rate rose 0.2 points to 4.8% in February, compared to 6.8% in February 2021 and 6.6% in February 2020. The rate is the lowest rate of any February since modern records began.
The labor force grew by 800 to 19,800 in February, compared to 19,600 in February 2021 and 20,400 in February 2020.
The number of employed workers grew by 700 to 18,900 in February, compared to 18,300 in February 2021 and 19,100 in February 2020. February’s mark was the highest since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The number of unemployed remained roughly the same at around 900 in February, compared to 1,300 in February 2020 and 2021. The number of unemployed in February was the lowest in modern records for the month.
Unemployment across the state dropped by 0.2 points to 5.1%, down from 9.2% in February 2021 but above the 4.3% recorded in February 2020.
The highest rates were recorded in New York City, topping out at 9.3% in Bronx County. The highest rate outside the city was 5.5% in Lewis County, followed by 5.4% in Hamilton County. The lowest rate in the state was 3% in Tompkins County. Sixteen counties saw rates between 3% and 4%, and 31 counties saw rates between 4% and 5%.