Area unemployment rates fell again in May, with job tallies in the area rising above pre-pandemic levels for the month.
The state Department of Labor reported that the unemployment rate statewide declined from 4.5% to 4.4% while adding 27,200 private sector jobs, according to the DOL — the fifth consecutive month with a declining unemployment rate.
The unemployment rate in Cattaraugus County was 3.5% in May, down from 4.5% in 2021 and 4.1% in 2019.
The number of employed workers rose in May to 32,500 — up from the 31,000 reported in 2021 and slightly above the 32,300 reported in May 2019. The number of unemployed workers dropped to 1,200 in May, down from 1,600 in 2021 and 1,400 in 2019.
Allegany County saw an unemployment rate of 3.2%, down from 4.5% in 2021 and 2019.
The number of employed workers rose to 19,200 in May, up about 1,000 from May 2021 and 800 above the May 2019 report.
Statewide, the highest county unemployment rate was 8% in Bronx County. Outside of New York City, the highest rate was 3.7% in Montgomery and Oswego counties. Saratoga County reported the lowest rate at 2.3%, while Columbia, Tompkins and Yates counties reported 2.4%. In total, 24 counties outside of New York saw unemployment rates between 2.3% and 2.9%.
Nationwide, the unemployment rate was steady in May at 3.6%. Sixteen states saw unemployment rates drop in May, while 34 were stable. Nebraska saw the lowest unemployment rate at 1.9%, while New Mexico saw the highest at 5.1%.