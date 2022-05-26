The local unemployment rates dropped to their lowest April levels in decades, the state Department of Labor reported this week, while the number of workers on the job nears pre-pandemic levels.
In Cattaraugus County, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.7% — the second-lowest rate on record — down from 4.5% in March. The rate in April 2021 was 5.6%; in April 2020 21%; and April 2019 4.5%.
The labor force in the county contracted by about 600 workers to 33,100 in April. The labor force remains lower than in 2019 by about 800 workers, but was higher than the 32,600 reported in 2021 and 33,000 in 2020.
According to DOL data, the labor force has contracted every year between March and April in both Allegany and Cattaraugus counties since in 1992.
The number of employed workers declined by about 300 to 31,900 in April. The number is still lagging the 32,300 reported in April 2019, but has improved from the 26,100 in April 2020 and 30,700 in April 2021.
The number of unemployed dropped around 300 to 1,200 — the lowest on record for the month of April. In 2019, there were about 1,500 unemployed; 6,900 in April 2020; and 1,800 in April 2021.
COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdowns, while beginning in mid-March 2020, did not register on statewide employment data until April 2020 because the sample week used for data collection was the week before the March 17 lockdown orders.
In Allegany County, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4% — also the second-lowest rate on record — down from 4.4% in March. The rate in April 2021 was 5.1%; in April 2020 14.9%; and April 2019 4.9%. The lowest recorded was 3.3% in December 2021.
The labor force in the county contracted by about 100 workers to 19,700 in April. The labor force remains lower than in 2019 by about 100 workers, but was higher than the 19,200 reported in 2021 and 19,100 in 2020.
The number of employed workers stayed roughly the same at 19,000 in April — higher than the 18,800 reported in April 2019; 16,300 in April 2020; or the 18,300 reported in April 2021.
The number of unemployed dropped around 200 to 700 — the lowest on record for the month of April. In 2019, there were about 1,000 unemployed; 2,800 in April 2020; and 1,000 in April 2021.
Statewide, the unemployment rate dropped from 4.6% to 4.5% in April.
The county with the lowest rate was Tompkins County at 2.3%, followed by Columbia County with 2.4% and Yates with 2.5%. The county with the highest rate was Bronx County with 8.3%, while the highest outside of New York City was Hamilton at 5.1%.
Twenty counties reported rates between 2% and 3%, while 35 reported rates between 3% and 4%.
Nationwide, the unemployment rate was roughly the same at 3.6%, up form 2.4% in April 2021. Unemployment rates were down in 13 states in April, while stable in the other 37.
Nebraska and Utah saw the lowest unemployment rates at 1.9%. The highest rate was in New Mexico, at 5.3%, followed by Nevada at 5%.