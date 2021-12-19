MANSFIELD, Pa. — Mansfield University announced its president's and dean's lists for the fall semester.
To be named to the president's list, a student must attend the university full-time and attain a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
The following are students were named to the president's list:
Timothy Banks of Driftwood, Pa., and Victoria Coppella of Bradford, Pa., both students in the Bachelor of Science-Psychology: Forensic program; Caden Roys of Port Allegany, Pa., a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education-Professional Studies in Secondary Education: Mathematics Education; and Niccola Wood of Shinglehouse, Pa., a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education-Early Childhood and Elementary Education with Special Education second certification program.
The following local students made the dean's list:
McCauley Fox of Port Allegany, a student in the early childhood and elementary education program; Natalie Piganelli of Bradford, a student in the forensic psychology program; Brianna Roys of Port Allegany, business administration/management; and Hanna Worthington of Ulysses, music education.