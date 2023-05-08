Area students honored in Friends of Olean Library bookmark contest

OLEAN — What goes well in a library? Bookmarks — especially bookmarks featuring artwork by students from four area schools.
Some of those students were honored at a reception Saturday for their submissions to the Peg Bothner Annual Bookmark Contest, sponsored by Friends of the Library of Olean.
Approximately 200 people attended one of two receptions for the winners.
The contest is open to students in grades 1 through 5. Participating schools were East View Elementary, Olean Intermediate Middle School, Portville Elementary and Allegany-Limestone Elementary.
The contest is named for Peg Bothner, an artist and Friends board member who passed away in February 2022. She served as a judge for the contest since its beginning and served as coordinator for the event for several years.
School-wide winners were Nolan Mangalsingh, East View; Daks Perry, OIMS; Emily Fries, Allegany-Limestone; and Livia Laing, Portville.
Classroom winners were as follows.
East View: First grade – Leena Wenke, Harper Sherlock, Rowan Young, Josie Anderson and Remmington McPeak. Second grade – Kayle Miller Hoff, Savannah Williams, Grayson Crawford, Spencer Powley and Miriam Williams. Third grade – McKenzie Bell, Raygan Bennion, Willa Usatch, Jacob Dunmire and Maxwell Shorter.
OIMS: Fourth grade – Caleb Dodge, Declan Penston, Scarlett Pitts, Nathaniel McClellan, Ryan Farwell, Clarisse McGhee, Wesley Sherlock, Dylan Booth, Gabe Wilson, Ben Goldberg and Jason Weller. Fifth grade – Isabella Baran, Liam Harder, Lilly Miller, Elan Thach, Josephine Balogh, Elizabeth Williams, Asher Black, Eleanor Ring and Henry Ring.
Allegany-Limestone: First grade – Violet Silluzio, Leilani Feria-Silva, Leith Colley and Natalie Wetzler. Second grade – Nolan Irons, Raider Baire, Emma Stein, Anastasia Peck and Louis Kiffer. Third grade – Abigael Morennikeji, Aria Pettengill, Lilia Feria-Silva and Riley Survil.
Portville: First grade – Oliver Woodhead, Camryn Love, Brooklyn Hewitt and Samuel Vos. Second grade – Grace Giberson, Harper Bauer and Leonidas Prescott. Third grade – Arabella Galeano-Leggarri, Troy Prescott, Jaelynn Shaw and Jack Matz. Fourth grade – Mia Bennett, May Todd, Leo Anderson and Lylah Hollamby. Fifth grade – Tesla-Mae Sorvillo, Amelia German and Jacob O’Neil; MG Level – Dorothy Pilling.
Those assisting with the contest include the Paper Factory, Amy Windus of Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES and Stephen Cocca.