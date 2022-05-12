Area students honored in Friends of Olean library bookmark contest

OLEAN — Need a bookmark? You could just grab an index card or a piece of string, or you could create something original, like students from six area schools.
Local students were honored Saturday for their bookmark entries in the annual bookmark contest sponsored by the Friends of the Olean Public Library.
Students were honored at two receptions at the library. The morning reception recognized students from three Olean schools — East View, Washington West and Olean Intermediate Middle School. In the afternoon, students from Allegany-Limestone, Portville and Hinsdale received their awards. More than 200 students and families attended the events held at the library.
Starting this year, the contest is called the Peg Bothner Annual Bookmark Contest. Friends named the contest in honor of Bothner, a long-time Friends board member who was particularly involved with the contest.
“She painted pictures to the joy of people near and far. And for years, one of her favorite tasks was to judge the work of students that entered the Friends bookmark contest,” Friends board president Cookie Lindamer told the morning reception. “That is why all of you this year will be the first recipients of awards named in her honor.”
Board vice president Carole McNall offered remarks on the renaming at the afternoon reception.
Judges for the contest were Friends board members Judy Lewicki, who chaired the contest, Helen Ruggieri and Betsy Matz as well as Amy Windus and Sheilagh Taylor.
Bookmarks were created with the theme “My favorite book is about …” The bookmarks will be on display at the library’s gallery through May.
School-wide winners were Aniyah Williams, second grade, East View; Moses Vasquez, first grade, Washington West; Myra Spaeth, fifth grade, Olean Intermediate Middle; Clara Jones, third grade, Allegany-Limestone; Ella Moses, fifth grade, Hinsdale; and Kirsi Linden, second grade, Portville.
Classroom winners are as follows:
East View: First grade – Robyn Rouse, Miriam Williams, Savannah Williams, David Forney. Second grade – Maleah Bellamy, James Wilber, Aubree Pinkard, Kinley Armstrong, Raygan Bennion, Viana Nguyen. Third grade – Lucas Thach, Harmony Kimbrough, Jevaun Grayson, William Flanigan, Kailey Shales.
Washington West: First grade – Lillian Martin, Ty Hitchcock, Jack Crawford, Charles Penston. Second grade – Kali Centanni, Irene Yang, Margaret Budaj, Benjamin Wilson. Third grade – Caleb Dodge, Levi Marino, Veda Fillgrove, Aisha Aylin.
Olean Intermediate: Fourth grade – Bryce Vasquez, Ginger Mohr, Amirrea Neamon, Ally Adamski, Anna Bohdanowycz, Jetta Mink, Remington Swander, Daks Perry, Cole Giffen, Adam Crisafulli, Elan Thach, Ben Goldberg. Fifth grade – Aryia Johnson, Bailey Johnsen, Tiffany Chen, Athena DiBenedetto, Amelia Jones, Ashlyn Kelsey, Amiya Gayton, Orianna Gayton.
Allegany-Limestone: First grade – Anderson Stayer, Elijah Oduro, Julian Steiner, Calvin Gardner. Second grade – Raider Baire, Berkley Miller, Collin Kenyon, Roshni Dinesha, Gaeb Smith. Third grade – Vivian Sekulovski, Kallen Rose, Kendall Simpson, Sadie Smith.
Hinsdale: Third grade – Gavin Blocher, River Procacci, Lucian Hale. Fourth grade – Noah Wilder, Bliss Williams. Sixth grade – Alice Miller, Trevor Holbert.
Portville: First grade – Leonidas Prescott, Avery Woodhead, Hudson Miller. Second grade – Wesley Nellis, Mea Alleman, Chevy George, Evelynn Morris. Third grade – Lucas Veno, Pace Scott, Reagan Artlip, Journie Prescott, Ashley Brisbee. Fourth grade – Eowyn Gebauer, Teagan Shaffer, Raelee Mohr. Fifth grade – Lillyana Everitt, Hannah Clark, Myra Ueblhear, Caelyn Cole.