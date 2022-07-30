Olean High School

Olean High School

 Olean Times Herald file photo

Classes may be out of session for the summer, but local school districts are still bustling with activity for students and staff alike.

In the Olean City School District, Dr. Genelle Morris said she’s been able to visit the different buildings and see what’s been happening over the past couple of weeks since her appointment as district superintendent began.

Salamanca City Central School District main campus

The Salamanca City Central School District main campus on Iroquois Drive.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social