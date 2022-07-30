Classes may be out of session for the summer, but local school districts are still bustling with activity for students and staff alike.
In the Olean City School District, Dr. Genelle Morris said she’s been able to visit the different buildings and see what’s been happening over the past couple of weeks since her appointment as district superintendent began.
“I’ve been able to see the elementary programs and go to East View to visit a couple classrooms there and see kids playing on the playground, and it seems to all be going very smooth,” she said. “I had conversations with some of the faculty there, and they’re really excited about the program. They said the kids are really excited to be there.”
At the high school, Morris said she was able to observe local businesses playing a Game of Life with students seeing what life could be like after high school.
“The kids were really into it,” she said. “They were choosing some really cool professions and taking that through to see just how far a dollar takes you once you have to budget for it.”
Morris said one conversation between a staff member and students talked about the importance of investing in the community, saying when they graduate they will be business owners or property owners and have the opportunity to put their dollars back.
The Summer STAR program also had students visit Morris for an interview and a picture in their newspaper class. She said the students had a lot of thoughtful questions for her.
“It’s been really cool in the past two weeks,” she said. “They were excited to talk and share what they were doing.”
Meanwhile, traditional summer school classes for students who need to improve their grades in order to graduate are also being held. She said there are students around every day, whether in Regents classes or taking driver’s ed courses or other programs.
“Those classes are up and running, and it’s all going smoothly,” she added.
Besides the students, staff members have also been in and out of the building for professional development. Morris said the district has been able to pick up where it left off with Leader in Me training.
“We’re doing some curriculum work, making sure our materials are ordered or inventoried or ready for the reopening of school,” she said. “Everything is powering along as it should and everybody is situated for making sure we have students success this summer.”
This is the first time since 2019 the district has been able to have a normal summer session after 2020 was canceled and 2021 required wearing masks and social distancing. Morris said she’s excited everytime she sees kids in the schools enthusiastically talking about whatever is planned for the day. She said they even had a fire drill earlier in the month.
“It was so nice to resume some of those elements of normalcy here,” she said. “I can’t wait to see the full launch of a completely normal school year in September.”
OVER AT the Salamanca school district, new superintendent Dr. Mark Beehler said there are a lot of activities happening this summer to provide interventions and enrichment opportunities for students and the professional development for teachers and staff.
Athletic director Chad Bartoszek said the summer athletic programs and youth camps have started well with lots of support. He said they are looking to add tennis and volleyball do the current rotation of sports, and the swim program has over 100 participants.
Professional Development director Penny Beattie said the district has had three full weeks of professional development already covering technology and various course subjects to Seneca Culture, diversity, equity and restorative practice. She said the district is setting up mentors for new hires as well the mentor program for the year. Warrior Academy is planned for Aug. 24 and 25, with letters sent out to 24 new hires to attend.
Technology director Marcy Brown said they are working replacing laptops for first, second, fourth and eighth grades, which will be delivered to classrooms before the first day of school. She said they are working on a replacement schedule for adult devices for over the next few years as well. Brown said the district has completed its technology plan and it has been approved by the state.
Student Supports chief Kristin Dudek said they are in the process of registration for all grade levels. Nearly all of the 54 available spots for Pre-Kindergarten were full as Tuesday, but some spots were still open. She said the district has been submitting a number of different grants and they will be meeting over the next four weeks to make sure the money has been spent and everything gets submitted again by the August due date.
Special Education director Jerry Parisi said they are wrapping up last year and starting off the upcoming school year for IEP to be sure the needs are set, updating and making modifications based on parent and student needs. He said they are working with administrators to streamline the process to reduce the footprint with family time. Parisi said they are also working on the MTSS process to streamline the process to get interventions for kids across the district.
Beehler, reporting for Safety director Ray Haley, said the school will be working with the Salamanca Fire Department Aug. 4 on a simulated drowning training in the pool, the safety team will do an 8-hour de-escalation training Aug. 5 and doing active shooter training with Cattaraugus County on Aug. 12. He said they will also be discussing a rescue task force and stop the bleed training as well as a Run-Hide-Fight training for teachers at the beginning of the new school year.