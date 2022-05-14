Voters across the state will be heading to the polls on Tuesday to vote on school budgets, new board members, and various propositions affecting their local districts.
While almost every school district is reporting higher expenses in their 2022-23 proposed budgets, about more than half of area school districts are planning to keep property taxes flat or lower taxes slightly.
For more on your local school district’s proposed budgets, visit the district’s website.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
Allegany-LimestoneTotal appropriations: $23.92 million, a 5.71% increase
Tax levy: $7.16 million, no change
Additional proposals: None
School board candidates: Diana Maguire and Dr. Thayaparan Mathanakaran are running for two five-year terms.
Number of students: 1,089
Cattaraugus-Little ValleyTotal appropriations: $28.65 million, a 4.44% increase
Tax levy: $4.96 million, a 0.65% decrease
Additional proposals: 1) Purchase four school buses for up to $634,500; 2) Establish a capital improvements reserve fund of up to $2.5 million; 3) A $75,000 tax levy for the Cattaraugus Free Library and $75,000 tax levy for the Memorial Library of Little Valley.
School board candidates: Christopher Shattuck and Stacey Aguiar are running for two three-year terms.
Number of students: 918
EllicottvilleTotal appropriations: $14.33 million, a 6.44% increase
Tax levy: $8.73 million, a 6.85% increase
Additional proposals: 1) Lease of two buses for up to $41,600; 2) Purchase one or more school buses at no more than $70,000.
School board candidates: Kristen Pearl and Mark Shaw are running for one five-year term.
Number of students: 623
FranklinvilleTotal appropriations: $20.63 million, a 3.59% increase
Tax levy: $4.3 million, no change
Additional proposals: None
School board candidates: Malachi Blundon and Cole Green are running for one five-year term.
Number of students: 670
HinsdaleTotal appropriations: $11.26 million, a 2.79% increase
Tax levy: $2.17 million, a 1.85% increase
Additional proposals: 1) Purchase of a school bus for up to $128,000; 2) Establish a capital improvements reserve fund of up to $1 million.
School board candidates: William Scott Ritchie is running for a five-year term.
Number of students: 376
OleanTotal appropriations: $47.33 million, a 8.36% increase
Tax levy: $13.89 million, no change
Additional proposals: 1) Establish a vehicle reserve fund for up to $2 million.
School board candidates: Gary Harvey Jr., Daniel Farnham, Paul Hessney, Timothy Sherlock, Rychelle Weseman and Lee Filbert are running for two five-year terms and one interim two-year term.
Number of students: 2,032
PortvilleTotal appropriations: $22.46 million, a 6.71% increase
Tax levy: $4.87 million, no change
Additional proposals: 1) To purchase three school buses for up to $536,640 from property taxes.
School board candidates: Three seats are open, and incumbents Daniel Wenke and Deb Jordan are listed on the ballot.
Number of students: 995
RandolphTotal appropriations: $20.93 million, a 2.21% increase
Tax levy: $4.78 million, a 2.2% increase
Additional proposals: None.
School board candidates: Kyle A. Brown, Daniel Jackson and Julie Milliman are running for three open seats.
Number of students: 891
SalamancaTotal appropriations: $47.43 million, a 0.6% decrease
Tax levy: $250,000, no change
Additional proposals: 1) Establish a capital improvement reserve fund for up to $25 million; 2) Authorize a $21.49 million capital improvement project.
School board candidates: Tadd Rider, Timothy Waterman and Donald White are running for one five-year term and one interim one-year term.
Number of students: 1,401
West ValleyTotal appropriations: $9.1 million, a 0.63% increase
Tax levy: $2.93 million, a 1.5% increase
Additional proposals: 1) Purchase a bus for no more than $130,750; 2) Establish a capital improvement reserve not to exceed $1.5 million.
School board candidates: Carla Heitman and Jonathan Boberg are running for one five-year term and one four-year term.
Number of students: 207
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-RichburgTotal appropriations: $21.18 million, a 3.4% increase
Tax levy: $2.71 million, no change
Additional proposals: 1) Purchase of three school buses for up to $382,935.84 from reserve funds; 2) Establish a transportation reserve fund for up to $4 million; 3) Establish a capital reserve fund for vehicles of up to $400,000; 4) An $8,500 increase for the Bolivar Free Library; 5) A $2,041.75 increase for the Richburg Colonial Library; 6) A $1,913 increase for the Genesee Library.
School board candidates: Lyle Champlin, Jessie Davison, Kami Doane and Amanda McDonnell are running for two three-year terms.
Number of students: 729
Cuba-RushfordTotal appropriations: $24.84 million, a 3.58% increase
Tax levy: $6.3 million, a 2.9% increase
Additional proposals: 1) A $226,000 tax levy for the Cuba Circulating Library and $79,700 tax levy for the Rushford Free Library; 2) Add a senior student ex-officio, non-voting member of the school board.
School board candidates: Joshua Drum, Jeanine Rose and Gary Wight are running for one open seat.
Number of students: 829
FriendshipTotal appropriations: $10.6 million, a 0.39% increase
Tax levy: $1.81 million, a 1% increase
Additional proposals: 1) An $18,000 increase for the Friendship Free Library.
School board candidates: Nanci Hurlburt is running for a five-year term.
Number of students: 355
Genesee ValleyTotal appropriations: $18.48 million, a 5.41% increase
Tax levy: $3.17 million, a 0.9% increase
Additional proposals: 1) Purchase of one school bus for no more than $131,000; 2) A $54,000 tax levy for the Angelica Free Library and $53,000 tax levy for the Belmont Free Library.
School board candidates: Max Gilluly and Heath Gordon are running for two three-year terms.
Number of students: 576
WellsvilleTotal appropriations: $33.47 million, a 6.04% increase
Tax levy: $8.06 million, no change
Additional proposals: 1) Borrow $300,000 for two buses; 2) A $16,595 increase for the David A. Howe Library; 3) $2.1 million to construct an athletic pavilion.
School board candidates: Steven Pettenati and Rex Olson are running for two three-year terms.
Number of students: 1,146