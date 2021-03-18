Area school superintendents are optimistic about billions of dollars in aid that New York will receive through the recently passed American Rescue Plan — but they want to see the details.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said Wednesday that $2.5 billion has been secured for Upstate New York school districts from the recently-signed $1.9 trillion bill. Western New York is tabbed to receive a total of $481,551 million — but how that figure will be disbursed to individual school districts was not detailed.
Schumer said the funds will enable school districts “to fill budget gaps, address learning loss, meet the needs of students with disabilities, assist students experiencing homelessness, provide summer enrichment and afterschool programs, and more.”
Schumer said that after the COVID crisis forced schools to close, safely reopening them “has and will continue to cost tens of thousands of dollars.” The federal funding allocated for them in the American Rescue Plan will help schools bring students back to their desks when New York recovers from the pandemic and returns to “normal,” he added.
“Everyone wants schools to reopen completely and for our children to be able to return to the classroom, but it needs to be done in a way that is safe for students, families, educators, and learning institutions,” Schumer said.
Local administrators responding to the news included Superintendent Rick Moore of the Olean City School District.
“First of all, Chuck Schumer is a dear friend of ours and he’s always worked really hard for schools and we’re definitely thankful for anything he can do,” Moore said. “With that said, we keep our cards tight to our chest because we always have to be careful of what really materializes.
“We’re optimistically cautious but we want to be guarded also,” he added.
Moore said that while the figures look good, “by the time they filter through, they look different at the front door.”
For his part, Allegany-Limestone Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said, “We have not seen any of the details of how that funding will be distributed, although we are grateful this will help the districts meet some of their immediate needs.”
Giannicchi said he believes the biggest fears for the school district, at present, are two-fold.
“Thus far, the federal funds that the schools have received have supplanted state aid, rather than supplementing Cares Act funding for 2020-21,” he explained. “The governor’s executive proposal for 2021-22 included more of the same. So with this new round of funding, are we going to continue to see that trend continue for supplanting, instead of supplementing the schools despite higher demands for cleaning supplies, PPE, equipment for remote instruction, additional bus runs, etc.,” he asked.
Giannicchi said if the district receives an increase in funding, it likely must plan for one-time expenditures rather than ongoing increases, because that funding will probably not be renewed the following year.
“It’s a scary revenue stream cliff for the following budget year, regardless of how the funds are doled out this year,” he said.
Superintendent Larry Ljungberg of the Hinsdale Central School District was reluctant to comment on the proposed funding.
“I am aware of this as well as other promises of restored/new/additional funding, but everyone, including myself, is hesitant to comment at this point in time because of the volatility created by this pandemic,” Ljungberg said. “When items actually start to materialize, I will be more than happy to comment.”
The funding coming to Upstate, broken down by region, is as follows:
• Southern Tier, $227,876 million
• Western New York, $481,551 million
• Capital Region, $219,738 million
• Hudson Valley, $623,973 million
• Rochester-Finger Lakes, $391,986 million
• Central New York, $254,493 million
• Mohawk Valley, $173,398 million
• North Country, $134,948 million