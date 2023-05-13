Voters across the state will head to the polls Tuesday to vote on school budgets, new board members and various propositions affecting their local districts.
While almost every school district is reporting higher expenses in their 2023-24 proposed budgets, several area school districts are planning to keep property taxes flat or below the state-calculated cap, despite inflation hovering around 8%.
For more on your local school district’s proposed budgets, visit that district’s website.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
Allegany-Limestone
Total appropriations: $28.92 million, an 8.72% increase.
Tax levy: $7.16 million, no change.
Additional proposals: 1) Establish vehicle purchase reserve for up to $5 million.
School board candidates: Matthew Kahm and Michele Spring are running for two five-year terms.
Number of students: 1,064.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley
Total appropriations: $29.38 million, a 2.49% increase.
Tax levy: $4.98 million, no change.
Additional proposals: 1) Purchase five school buses for up to $800,000; 2) Conveyance of the Winship Avenue playground in Little Valley as a donation to the village; 3) An $85,000 tax levy for the Cattaraugus Free Library and $85,000 tax levy for the Memorial Library of Little Valley.
School board candidates: Robert Forster, Jason Opferbeck, Benjamin Stoll and Tim Walsh are running for two three-year terms and one one-year term.
Number of students: 840.
Ellicottville
Total appropriations: $14.91 million, a 4.06% increase.
Tax levy: $9.17 million, a 4.94% increase.
Additional proposals: 1) Lease of two buses for up to $62,675; 2) A $75,000 tax levy for the Elicottville Memorial Library.
School board candidates: Debra Golley, Jenna O’Connell and William Murphy are running for two five-year term.
Number of students: 555.
Franklinville
Total appropriations: $21.82 million, a 5.8% increase
Tax levy: $4.37 million, a 1.67% increase.
Additional proposals: None.
School board candidates: Mark Slavinski is running for one open seat.
Number of students: 601.
Hinsdale
Total appropriations: $11.79 million, a 4.71% increase.
Tax levy: $2.23 million, a 2.39% increase.
Additional proposals: 1) Purchase one new school bus for up to $154,000.
School board candidates: One open seat for one five-year term.
Number of students: 376.
Olean
Total appropriations: $51.5 million, an 8.8% increase
Tax levy: $13.89 million, no change.
Additional proposals: 1) Creation of up to two student ex officio member seats of the Board of Education; 2) Establishment of a capital improvement reserve for up to $10 million.
School board candidates: Ricky Bee, Andrew Caya, Alan Peters, Kevin Stevens and Rychelle Weseman are running for two five-year terms and one one-year term.
Number of students: 1,906.
Portville
Total appropriations: $25.3 million, a $12.68% increase.
Tax levy: $4.87 million, no change.
Additional proposals: 1) Purchase of two new school buses for up to $33,456; 2) Establish a capital reserve fund for up to $3 million.
School board candidates: Ronald Lott and Thomas Rowe are running for two open seats.
Number of students: 968.
Randolph
Total appropriations: $21.74 million, a 3.9% increase.
Tax levy: $4.82 million, a 1% increase.
Additional proposals: None.
School board candidates: David Adams and Louise Boutwell are running for two open seats.
Number of students: 853.
Salamanca
Total appropriations: $51.21 million, a 7.96% increase.
Tax levy: $250,000, no change.
Additional proposals: None.
School board candidates: Traci Pacini is running; open seats for two five-year terms.
Number of students: 1,310.
West Valley
Total appropriations: $9.45 million, a 3.87% increase.
Tax levy: $3.01 million, a 2.95% increase.
Additional proposals: 1) Purchase of a school bus for $167,000.
School board candidates: Adam Fisher and Mike Harmony are running for one five-year seat, Gary Niesyty is running for one five-year seat and George Kazmierczak is running for one four-year seat.
Number of students: 213.
Yorkshire-Pioneer
Total appropriations: $65.71 million, a 5.29% increase.
Tax levy: $14.04 million, a 1.5% increase.
Additional proposals: 1) A $113,500 tax levy for the Arcade Free Library, a $86,500 tax levy for the Delevan-Yorkshire Public Library and an $82,500 tax levy for the King Memorial Library.
School board candidates: Shawn Hannon, Brandon Pyc, Maria Redford, Eric Slocum and Kathryn Uhteg are running for two five-year terms.
Number of students: 2,199.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg
Total appropriations: $22.53 million, a 6.39% increase.
Tax levy: $2.71 million, no change.
Additional proposals: 1) Purchase three school buses for up to $458,036.01; 2) Purchase a pickup truck with sander, plow and field groomer for up to $110,000; 3) A $53,500 tax levy for the Bolivar Free Library, a $47,164.43 tax levy for the Colonial Library and an $43,983 tax levy for the Genesee Library.
School board candidates: Jude Auman, Jarrod Bell and Aaron Duell are running for two three-year terms and one one-year term.
Number of students: 703.
Cuba-Rushford
Total appropriations: $26 million, a 4.35% increase.
Tax levy: $6.3 million, no change.
Additional proposals: 1) Use of a vehicle reserve fund for up to $171,000; 2) A $231,846 tax levy for the Cuba Circulating Library and an $79,900 tax levy for the Rushford Free Library.
School board candidates: David Crowley and Ashley Hunt are running for one five-year term.
Number of students: 739.
Friendship
Total appropriations: $10.94 million, a 3.3% increase.
Tax levy: $1.81 million, no change.
Additional proposals: 1) Purchase of one school bus for up to $155,000; 2) A $3,000 tax levy increase for the Friendship Free Library.
School board candidates: No candidates on the ballot for one five-year term. Write-in vote.
Number of students: 274.
Genesee Valley
Total appropriations: $18.88 million, a 2.16% increase.
Tax levy: $3.09 million, a 3.49% increase.
Additional proposals: 1) Purchase of one school bus for up to $155,097; 2) A $55,500 tax levy for the Angelica Free Library and an $55,000 tax levy for the Belmont Free Library.
School board candidates: Timothy Hand, Nichole Gambino, Michelle Kelley, Denise McNich, Timothy Osterhout and Jamie Willson are running for three three-year terms.
Number of students: 545.
Wellsville
Total appropriations: $34.49 million, a 3.02% increase.
Tax levy: $8.06 million, no change.
Additional proposals: 1) Purchase two school buses for up to $343,000; 2) A $9,498 tax levy increase for the David A. Howe Public Library; 3) Establish a capital reserve (not funding).
School board candidates: Kris Green, Al Mosher and Kate Murphy are running for two three-year terms.
Number of students: 1,129.