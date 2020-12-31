With the holidays soon drawing to a close, and the new year making its way in, many parents of school age children are likely wondering if students will attend classes in-person, remotely or in a hybrid form.
The Times Herald reached out to several area school districts to learn of plans that are in place for campuses next week for classes at the start of the 2021 year.
The following are the comments and thoughts from superintendents with the Olean City School District, Allegany-Limestone Central School District and the Hinsdale Central School District.
• Rick Moore, superintendent of Olean City School District:
“We have a plan to go (remote) until Jan. 19, that was our plan back when we went remote before Thanksgiving,” Moore said. “I want the parents to be able to get babysitters and child care lined up. Basically, there has been an uptick in that age group” of the virus among younger people.
Moore said it is hoped by later in January a number of local healthcare workers will have been inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine to provide additional safety in the community.
“It’s a community issue — I’m trying to think of the school district, but also of our healthcare workers and the whole community,” he explained. “Heaven forbid the kids take (the virus) home” to their families. He said the plan for Jan. 19 is for the district to return to the hybrid model.
“Our plan is for the Red Cohort (hybrid model) to return on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Wednesday will still be a remote day and Thursday will be the return of the Gold Cohort group,” he stated.
Moore said teachers and administrators have done well communicating with the students and parents via online formats, but admitted this manner of teaching and communication has been difficult for all involved.
In a letter sent to students and families in the district Wednesday, Moore noted meals will continue to be provided to students at the start of school.
He also expressed gratitude to all health care workers, Dr. Kevin Watkins, public health director, and the Cattaraugus County Department of Health “as they have been an enormous help to the OCSD.”
• Tony Giannicchi, Allegany-Limestone Central School District:
“We are going to remote instruction after break,” Giannicchi said. “We saw an increase in individuals quarantined before break due to community cases. We anticipate this to rise after being off 12 days, and did not want to go day-to-day making the decision if we had enough staff to stay open.
“We let parents know before break so they could plan ahead,” Giannicchi added. “ We anticipate to be back in-person/hybrid on Tuesday, Jan. 19.”
• Larry Ljungberg, superintendent of Hinsdale Central School District:
Ljungberg said that before the holiday break, several older students and staff tested positive, or were exposed to Covid, which resulted in remote learning for students in grades seven through 12. During that same period, pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade students attended classes using the hybrid model.
“But anyway, that’s over and we’re all coming back (with hybrid learning) Jan. 4,” Ljungberg said. “Pre-k all the way through 12 are now attending what we’re calling the normal A-B hybrid model, with Wednesday being fully remote. We’re hoping to run that until, it looks like now, the end of the year. We really believe students have to be in school, the kids want to be in school.
“Our goal is now to get back to 100% (in-person) attendance, but I don’t think we can do that safely now with the Department of Health requirements,” he continued.
All of the superintendents said they were uncertain when the COVID vaccines would be available to educators and staff in the school districts, but said they are hopeful it will be relatively soon for these frontline employees.