Local sales taxes rose in December and across 2022, but most area taxing bodies saw rates for the year below the rate of inflation.
“The pandemic created significant sales tax volatility over the past few years, first with a major decline, then with a strong rebound,” DiNapoli said. “Sales tax growth has remained strong for a sustained stretch as consumers resumed spending relatively quickly after pandemic shutdowns ended. Additionally, the state implemented policies just prior to the pandemic that ensured more online sales were being fully taxed.”
DiNapoli’s office reported that inflation was one of the main drivers of the increase. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in January that the Consumer Price Index rose by 6.5% from December 2021 to December 2022.
Also driving sales tax collections were New York City recoveries following the COVIOD-19 pandemic. Outside of New York City, growth in collections was more moderate. New York City’s sales tax growth for 2022 was 20.6%, which exceeded that of the counties and cities throughout the rest of the state at 6.5%.
Another driver of lower sales tax collections, the OSC noted, were motor fuel tax holidays to counter rising prices at the pump. Allegany County ended its gas tax holiday in August, while the Cattaraugus County gas tax holiday ended Dec. 31. The city of Olean offered no holiday, while the city of Salamanca collects no sales taxes on motor fuel as all service stations are connected to the Seneca Nation of Indians.
Allegany County saw sales tax receipts in December of $3.17 million, up 0.8% from December 2021. The fourth quarter sales tax receipts for the county totaled $7.6 million, up 10.4% from the last quarter of 2021.
For all of 2022, Allegany County sales tax receipts came in at $29.28 million, up 7.23% from 2021.
Counties do not receive the full amounts of sales tax collections. However, several payments taken from gross sales tax receipts were decreased or removed in the 2022-23 budget.
The budget restored the State Aid and Incentives for Municipalities and removed an “AIM-related payments” program that took part of county-level sales tax collections to cover the funding for towns and villages. The budget also repealed Tax Law provisions from the 2020-21 budget that required withholding $50 million across all counties outside New York City for Distressed Provider Assistance, a special fund to assist hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cattaraugus County sales tax receipts declined 3.12% in December from the year before, with $5.24 million reported. In the fourth quarter, receipts totaled $12.9 million, up 5.8% from the fourth quarter of 2021. For all of 2022, the county’s total tax receipts for the year tallied $50.15 million, up 4.6% for the year.
The city of Olean reported December sales tax receipts of $610,819, up 3.88% from December 2021.
The city’s sales tax receipts for the 2022 calendar year were $5.29 million, up about half a percent from 2021. The rate was the lowest of any sales tax collecting body in the state, the comptroller’s office reported.
Unlike the majority of municipalities in the state, the city of Olean does not run on a calendar fiscal year, instead beginning its budget year every June 1. For the opening seven months of the 2022-23 fiscal year, city sales tax receipts total $3.09 million, down 9.13% from the same period of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The city's 2022-23 budget, approved in April, budgeted $5.1 million in sales and use tax revenue, up $650,000 from the previous budget.
The city of Salamanca’s December receipts totaled $83,755, a 4.44% decrease from December 2021. Fourth quarter receipts were $216,684, up 5.1% from the last quarter of 2021. For the whole year — the city runs on a fiscal year lining up with the calendar year — $843,255 in receipts were reported, up 1.68% from 2021.