Local sales tax receipts were generally up again in December — vastly outpacing the rate of inflation since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Across the state, local government sales tax collections totaling $19.6 billion increased by 19.1% — $3.1 billion — in 2021 compared to last year, according to a report released Wednesday by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. This was the highest annual increase on record after a historic low in 2020 when local sales tax collections declined by 10%. Annual growth in 2019 was 4.7%.
DiNapoli noted the higher tax figures came amid two caution flags — less in-person shopping and spiking inflation.
“The pandemic substantially changed consumer spending for goods and services and from brick and mortar to online,” DiNapoli said. “While local sales tax collections were robust in 2021 as the economy rebounded from the pandemic, some of that growth is attributed to inflation, which was the highest it has been in over thirty years. If inflation remains high, consumer spending on many taxable goods could decrease due to the rising cost of basic staples.”
The Consumer Price Index, calculated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, indicated consumer prices for all items rose 7% between December 2020 and December 2021. By comparison, the rate between December 2019 and December 2020 was 1.4%, for about an 8.5% increase over two years.
Locally, municipalities saw increased revenues far in excess of the inflation rate.
Allegany County reported sales tax receipts of $3.15 million, up 9.1% over December 2020 and up 20.1% over 2019. For the calendar year, sales tax receipts totaled $27.3 million, up 15.8% over 2020 and 22.1% over 2019.
Cattaraugus County reported sales tax receipts of $5.41 million, a 6.3% increase over December 2020 and a 25.3% increase over December 2019. For the calendar year, receipts totaled $47.9 million, up 16.9% from 2020 and 19.4% from 2019.
The city of Olean reported $588,000 in sales tax receipts in December, up 3.9% from December 2020 and 39.9% from December 2019. For the calendar year — the city budget is on a June-May fiscal year — receipts totaled $5.26 million, up 19.6% from 2020 and 21.5% from 2019.
The city of Salamanca reported about $88,000 in December receipts, down about 12% from December 2020 but up 44.1% from December 2019. For the calendar year — the city runs its budget on an April to March fiscal year — sales tax receipts totaled $829,000, up 12.2% from 2020 and 22.9% from 2019.
The Western New York region reported $137.2 million in sales tax receipts, up 7.7% from December 2020 and up 20.7% from December 2019. For the calendar year, receipts totaled $1.28 billion, up 16.7% from 2020 and 15.25% from 2019.
DiNapoli’s office noted that gross county collections do not reflect the various sales tax withholdings for State-determined purposes. In 2021, the state withheld $59.1 million from county distributions — split between April and December — to replace Aid and Incentives for Municipalities payments to 1,325 towns and villages that had this funding eliminated in the state’s 2019-20 budget. The comptroller added the proposed Executive Budget for 2022-23 would eliminate this withholding.
In addition, the state withheld $87.5 million to fund the Distressed Provider Assistance account to support distressed health facilities amid the pandemic. The withholding is set to expire in April, but the Executive Budget proposed to make it permanent.
Officials noted almost every county had double-digit growth in 2021, with over one-third of them exceeding 20%. Sullivan County had the highest growth at 31.5%, followed by Orange County at 25.5% and Schuyler County at 22.9%. Only Oswego County had growth below 10% in 2021.
New York City's collections did not rebound to 2019 levels until the fourth quarter of 2021, well behind the rest of the state, which recovered to pre-pandemic levels by the third quarter of 2020. New York City’s collections did grow faster than the rest of the state in the third quarter (27.9%) and fourth quarter (26.3%) of 2021 when compared to 2020. Collections only grew 14.2% and 12.8% in those quarters for communities outside of New York City in 2021 in contrast to 2020.
Of the cities that impose their own sales tax, Saratoga Springs had the strongest year-over-year increase of 32.5%, followed by Norwich at 27.8% and Ithaca at 23.4%.