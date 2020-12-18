While most counties and cities in the region saw lower sales tax receipts in November, most came in ahead of statewide losses.
Across the state, local government sales tax collections declined by 7.1% in November compared to the same month last year, according to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. November’s sales tax collections totaled $1.3 billion for local governments statewide, $102 million less than in November 2019.
The decline is steeper than October’s 5.2% decline, but not as significant as the double-digit declines in the earlier months of the pandemic. Total local government collections in 2020 are down $1.7 billion — 10.1% compared to the same period in 2019.
“Sales tax collections are a crucial revenue source for our counties and other municipalities,” DiNapoli said. “November’s decline reinforces the need for significant aid from the federal government as COVID-19 infection rates increase and more restrictions curb economic activity. Federal aid will keep first responders on the job and help implement the delivery of the vaccine.”
December sales tax collections, when reported by the state Tax and Finance Department in mid-January, will include a reconciliation that will reflect final reported sales activity by location. This will give a clearer picture of what the overall quarterly and calendar year impact of the pandemic has been on individual counties and cities.
Local tax receipts included:
Tax receipts for Cattaraugus County were up 6.4% from November 2019 — with $3.2 million recorded. Receipts were also up about 12.87% from the $2.83 million recorded in October. To date, county tax receipts are $35.91 million, about 0.2% higher than in 2019.
The City of Olean saw sales tax receipts of $314,000, a slip of about 7.5% compared to November 2019. November’s receipts were 2.84% higher than in October. To date, the city’s $3.83 million in sales tax receipts are down 2% compared to the first 11 months of 2019.
The city of Salamanca saw sales tax receipts of just over $48,000 in November, down 8.3% from November 2019, but up 3.31% compared to October 2020. To date, the city has seen tax receipts of $639,000, or 4.2% more than in 2019.
Allegany County sales tax receipts saw $1.62 million received, down 3.5% from November 2019, and down about 1% from October. Through the first 11 months of 2020, the county has recorded $20.7 million, or 4.8% higher than in 2019.
Regionally, November sales tax collections were down across the board, ranging from a decline of 3.6 % in the Capital District to a drop of 10.9 % in the Southern Tier. All but five counties saw declines, ranging from 0.6 % in Wayne to 26.4 % in Cayuga. New York City had a 6.5 %, or $43 million decline, compared to November 2019.
The five-county Western New York has seen $966.3 million in sales tax receipts to date, a 2.8% decrease from 2019. In November, sales tax receipts came to $79.85 million, a decrease of 3.1% from October and a 7.5% from November 2019.
Erie County saw the largest dip in November from the year before, an 8.7% decrease, with $59.38 million collected for the month. Niagara County saw a 5.4% decrease with $9.53 million collected. Chautauqua County saw $5.13 million in receipts, a decrease of 4.3%.