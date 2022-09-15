The state’s fiscal watchdog reported sales tax receipts went up again in August, but noted volatility in gas prices and inflation rates should be on the minds of local political leaders heading into budget planning.

Local sales tax collections in New York state increased by 12.6% statewide in August compared to the same month in 2021, according to a report from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. Statewide local collections totaled $1.7 billion, up nearly $192 million from the same time last year.

