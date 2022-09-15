The state’s fiscal watchdog reported sales tax receipts went up again in August, but noted volatility in gas prices and inflation rates should be on the minds of local political leaders heading into budget planning.
Local sales tax collections in New York state increased by 12.6% statewide in August compared to the same month in 2021, according to a report from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. Statewide local collections totaled $1.7 billion, up nearly $192 million from the same time last year.
“Overall local sales tax collections were strong in August, even with many counties participating in the gas tax holiday,” DiNapoli said. “With consumer spending softening in recent months, local governments should maintain vigilance when it comes to their finances.”
ACROSS THE REGION:
Allegany County saw receipts of $2.04 million, a 2.3% increase from August 2021. The year-to-date total was $18.4 million, a 5.2% increase from the first eight months of 2021. The county’s budget runs on a calendar-based fiscal year.
Cattaraugus County saw receipts of $3.9 million, a 7.5% increase from August 2021. The year-to-date total was $32.33 million, a 6.3% increase from the first eight months of 2021. The county’s budget runs on a calendar-based fiscal year.
The city of Olean saw tax receipts of $406,736, a 1.5% decrease from August 2021. The year-to-date total was $3.38 million, a 2.3% increase from the first eight months of 2021. The county’s budget runs on a fiscal year starting June 1.
The city of Salamanca saw $66,368 in collections in August, a 9% increase from August 2021. The year-to-date total was $556,426, a 2.9% increase from the first eight months of 2021. The city budget runs on a calendar-based fiscal year.
Western New York saw receipts of $106.8 million, a 7.5% increase from August 2021. The year-to-date total was $872.6 million, a 7.6% increase from the first eight months of 2021.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index rose 8.3% in August over the year before, and about 0.1% from July.
The Cattaraugus County tax on fuel was capped at 12 cents per gallon — or the normal tax on $3 a gallon fuel. Outside of Olean and Salamanca, a $3.99 gallon of gasoline would see a savings of about 4 cents per gallon. In Olean — no tax-collecting gas stations operate in Salamanca — county taxes at 2.5%, while the city collects a 1.5% sales tax. The city did not create a tax holiday on gas. Slightly higher rates were set in Allegany County, reflecting the county’s 4.5% sales tax rate compared to the 4% rate in Cattaraugus County.
The tax holiday for Cattaraugus County extends through Dec. 31, the holiday in Chautauqua County ends Nov. 30, and the holiday in Erie County ends Feb. 28, 2023. The Allegany County holiday ended Sept. 1.
While many Upstate counties and cities saw small increases, collections in New York City buoyed the statewide results. New York City’s collections totaled almost $751 million, an increase of 20.6% – or $128 million – over August 2021. However, most counties saw at least some year-over-year growth in August collections, with Sullivan County experiencing the largest increase at 15.7%, followed by Orange at 12.9% and Rockland at 12.3%) Schuyler County saw the steepest decline, at 24.8%.
Monthly sales tax distributions made to counties and tax-imposing cities are based on estimates by the Department of Taxation and Finance. In the third month of each calendar year quarter, these distributions are adjusted upward or downward, so that the quarter as a whole reflects reported sales by vendors. The next quarterly numbers (for July-September) will be available in October, and should reflect the sales tax impact of the gas tax holiday on a county-by-county basis.