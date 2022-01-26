Politicians representing the area are thanking Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer for his decades of service while eyeing the replacement process moving ahead.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, promised that President Joe Biden’s appointee for Breyer’s seat — expected to be vacated when the court recesses in June — will move through confirmation unlike the confirmation of Barack Obama-appointed Merrick Garland.
“President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee and be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed,” Schumer said in a statement.
Schumer thanked Breyer for his service to the court and nation.
“For virtually his entire adult life, including a quarter century on the U.S. Supreme Court, Stephen Breyer has served his country with the highest possible distinction. He is, and always has been, a model jurist. He embodies the best qualities and highest ideals of American justice: knowledge, wisdom, fairness, humility, restraint. His work and his decisions as an Associate Justice on the biggest issues of our time — including voting rights, the environment, women’s reproductive freedom, and most recently, health care and the Affordable Care Act — were hugely consequential. America owes Justice Breyer an enormous debt of gratitude.”
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., did not declare her support for any nominee, but said several positions will be necessary to get her support.
“As we consider who should take his place on the nation’s highest court, we must confirm a justice who respects the role that the Supreme Court has to play in our democracy, who ensures that the court reflects the people and the values of our country, and who will defend our reproductive rights, voting rights, and civil rights,” said Gillibrand
Gillibrand also thanked Breyer for his service, saying he has maintained the promises made over a quarter century ago when he was selected.
“When Justice Breyer was nominated to the Supreme Court in 1994, President Clinton said that he would bring to the bench ‘an abiding sense of decency and an unswerving dedication to ensuring liberty and justice for all’ — for the past 28 years, he has done just that,” Gillibrand said. “I am deeply grateful for Justice Breyer’s service to our country, his brilliant legal mind, and his legacy of upholding justice and fairness.”
To the south, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., did not commit to confirming any Biden nominee, but said he supported Biden’s efforts to increase diversity on the court.
It is expected that Biden will appoint a Black woman — the first such justice to be appointed — to the post. Biden has appointed 40 judges to various benches nationwide, according to the White House, with 80% being women and 53% people of color. Only five of the 115 justices to sit on the Supreme Court in over two centuries have been women, while only two Black men have sat on the bench.
“Our Nation is better off when our institutions represent the diversity of the American people,” Casey said. “I’m encouraged that President Biden has reaffirmed his commitment to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court and I look forward to meeting with his nominee.
In the House of Representatives, Rep Tom Reed, R-Corning, did not indicate a preference for speed of a new appointment or on Biden’s promise to select a Black woman for the post. Instead, he said civility should reign during the confirmation process.
“It is my hope a Justice will be nominated who supports and follows the Constitution,” he said. “Though it will likely be partisan, I hope the process will be civil and respectful at all times.
“We acknowledge and thank Justice Breyer for his years of service to our nation as a member of the U.S. Supreme Court,” Reed added.