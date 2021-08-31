ROCHESTER — Several area students graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in the 2020-21 academic year.
Area graduates included:
- Dylan Chase of Conewango Valley master's degree in applied and computational mathematics.
- Taylor Smith of Gowanda, chemical engineering.
- Andrew Walters of Shinglehouse, Pa., civil engineering technology.
- Navada Waterman of Coudersport, Pa., civil engineering technology.
- Drew Griffith of Olean, mater's in computer science.
- Michael Hinz of Olean, economics.
- Elijah DeChane of Great Valley, electrical engineering.
- Michael Deichmann of Belmont, electrical engineering.
- Taylor Smith of Allegany, industrial engineering and an master's degree in engineering management.
- Jordan Darrow of Limestone, a master's in integrative design.
- Emma Chew of Ellicottville, management information systems.
- Jeffrey Seamon of Allegany, mechanical engineering.
- Austin Myers of Randolph, mechanical engineering technology.