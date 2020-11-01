OLEAN — As COVID-19 surges anew and cases have reached levels not seen earlier this year in the Twin Tiers, local physicians are concerned that patients continue to delay seeking care.
Apprehension over visiting hospital emergency departments and physician practices, and delaying care, can lead to tragic outcomes, the physicians say.
“At the beginning (of the pandemic) we saw about half of the ER patients we would normally see,” said Dr. Jairo Ulloa, director of emergency medicine at Bradford Regional Medical Center. “Since then we’ve seen a slow increase in the numbers and also the severity of patient illness.
"Acuity has plateaued but volume is at about 25% below what we would normally see,” he said.
Dr. William Mills, chief medical officer of Upper Allegheny Health System, which operates Olean General Hospital and BRMC, said this is an indicator that people are still holding back on seeking care.
"It’s something we are concerned about," Mills said. "The longer you delay care, the higher the risk of a poor outcome.”
The two hospitals have been caring for COVID patients throughout the pandemic, Mills said.
“Looking at the national picture it would be naïve to think we will not see more COVID-19 patients," he said.
Mills also said that patients now have the option for virtual visits to the ER and can receive a consult without having to go directly to the ER.
“We can evaluate a patient with an ER televisit and determine if an ER visit is necessary," he said. "We also have that option for virtual visits to our primary care providers. It’s important for people to get the care they need and not delay.”
Dr. Phillip Senger, director of emergency medicine at Olean General, said emergency department volumes are down by about 50% but emphasized that the hospital ER is safe.
“We understand (COVID-19 is) a concern, but the hospital is very aggressive relative to safety," he said. “We screen everyone who comes into the building with temperature checks. Everyone is required to wear a mask. Staff on the front lines are tested for COVID-19. Goggles and shields are worn by staff who are within six feet of people.”
Senger also said the hospital’s cleaning efforts are "extremely aggressive," describing the use of cleaning solutions and UV light robots, which destroy viruses, including COVID-19.
Mills emphasized that Olean General and BRMC are doubling down on cleaning efforts.
“We have been zealous in sanitizing the hospitals since the beginning, but given the uptick in the community we are redoubling our efforts to ensure our hospitals are clean and safe," he said.
All three doctors re-emphasized the need for everyone to step up and practice social distancing, masking and aggressive hand washing. Ulloa suggested that practicing safety may also have an additional benefit.
“Wearing a mask, social distancing and hand washing could also be beneficial in avoiding the flu,” he said.
Mills said health officials in both Cattaraugus and McKean counties still see people being complacent, gathering in close proximity to one another and not wearing masks.
“They are tempting illness, even death, and are selfishly putting others at risk,” he said.
Patients may arrange a virtual emergency department visit by logging on to the OGH or BRMC websites — www.ogh.org or www.brmc.com.