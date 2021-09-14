Local skilled nursing and adult care facilities vary widely in vaccination rates among staff, with some reporting fewer than half of staff as vaccinated while others approach nine in 10 workers.
The data for vaccinations and fatalities come from facility-reported data provided to the state Department of Health’s HERDS system as of the last weekly report compiled Sunday.
Skilled Nursing Facilities
• Cuba Memorial Hospital Inc. Skilled Nursing Facility: 57.3% of staff have received a completed series, 11.5% of staff have received a first dose only, with 68.8% of staff receiving at least one dose. The state reports 92.5% of residents have received a completed vaccine series. No COVID-confirmed deaths have been reported among residents.
• Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Wellsville: 68% of staff have received a completed series, 3.1% of staff have received a first dose only, with 71.1% of staff receiving at least one dose. The state reports 90.7% of residents have received a completed vaccine series. Officials report 22 COVID-confirmed deaths among residents since March 2020 — 19 in the facility and three at other facilities.
• Houghton Rehabilitation & Nursing Center: 60.2% of staff have received a completed series, 7.8% of staff have received a first dose only, with 68% of staff receiving at least one dose. The state reports 83.9% of residents have received a completed vaccine series. Officials report 18 COVID-confirmed deaths among residents since March 2020 — 16 in the facility and two at other facilities.
• Wellsville Manor Care Center: 69.2% of staff have received a completed series, 19.2% of staff have received a first dose only, with 88.5% of staff receiving at least one dose. The state reports 93.5% of residents have received a completed vaccine series, while 1.1% have received a first dose. Officials report 17 COVID-confirmed deaths among residents since March 2020 — nine in the facility and eight at other facilities.
• Absolut Center For Nursing and Rehabilitation at Allegany: 81.1% of staff have received a completed series, 1.9% of staff have received a first dose only, with 83% of staff receiving at least one dose. The state reports 94.4% of residents have received a completed vaccine series, while 2.8% have received a first dose only. Officials report four COVID-confirmed deaths among residents since March 2020 — three in the facility and one at another facility.
• Gowanda Rehabilitation & Nursing Center: 65.8% of staff have received a completed series, 9% of staff have received a first dose only, with 74.8% of staff receiving at least one dose. The state reports 85.8% of residents have received a completed vaccine series, while 8% have received at least one dose. No COVID-confirmed deaths have been reported at the facility.
• Salamanca Rehabilitation & Nursing Center: 69.7% of staff have received a completed series, 9.1% of staff have received a first dose only, with 78.8% of staff receiving at least one dose. The state reports 90.9% of residents have received a completed vaccine series. Officials report two COVID-confirmed deaths of residents, both at outside facilities.
• The Pines Healthcare & Rehabilitation Centers Machias Campus: 60.6% of staff have received a completed series, 7.3% of staff have received a first dose only, with 67.9% of staff receiving at least one dose. The state reports 94.1% of residents have received a completed vaccine series. One COVID-confirmed death of a resident has been reported at an outside facility.
• The Pines Healthcare & Rehabilitation Centers Olean Campus: 60.1% of staff have received a completed series, 9.2% of staff have received a first dose only, with 69.4% of staff receiving at least one dose. The state reports 93.1% of residents have received a completed vaccine series. No COVID-confirmed deaths have been reported at the facility.
Adult Care Facilities
• Manor Hills, Wellsville: 54.4% of staff had been fully vaccinated, with a combined 62% of all staff having received at least one dose. Among residents, 93.3% had received a full vaccine series, with 94.4% having received at least one dose. No COVID-confirmed deaths have been reported at the facility.
• Eden Heights of Olean: Reported 56.6% of staff had been fully vaccinated. All residents have been fully vaccinated. Eight COVID-confirmed deaths among residents have been reported at hospitals or other facilities.
• Field of Dreams Senior Living, Allegany: 47.2% of staff had been fully vaccinated, with 49.2% having received at least one dose. Among residents, 98.5% were fully vaccinated. No COVID-confirmed deaths have been reported at the facility.
• Randolph Manor: Reported 45% of staff was fully vaccinated, and half of staff had received at least one dose. Among residents, 90.3% were fully vaccinated. No COVID-confirmed deaths have been reported at the facility.
• Underwood Manor, Hinsdale: Reported 68.4% of staff was fully vaccinated, and 84.2% had received at least one dose. All residents have been fully vaccinated. No COVID-confirmed deaths have been reported at the facility.