BRADFORD, Pa. — Law enforcement officers from communities in Pennsylvania and New York state convened Wednesday to reinforce the concept that seat belts are needed by all drivers and vehicle occupants to save lives.
During a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation press conference in the parking lot of Dunham’s Sports at the Bradford Mall, the officers addressed the importance of buckling up, and laws accompanying the measure. They also addressed the collaborative effort between officers in dealing with law enforcement issues that sometimes move from one state’s jurisdiction to the other. The event was coordinated by Phil Hoh of the Pennsylvania Highway Safety Program.
Timothy Nebgen, community relations coordinator for PennDOT, noted the event was held at the same time that communities across the country are observing National Police Week.
“I just want to take a minute to thank these gentlemen for all the hard work they do and striving toward zero traffic fatalities,” Nebgen said in addressing officers at the event. “Seat belts are in fact the safest thing for you to do, they’re your best defense against serious injury or death if involved in a crash.”
In Pennsylvania, the Click It or Ticket enforcement mobilization will be held May 17 through June 6. During the mobilization, motorists who receive a citation for a traffic violation will receive a second citation if they are unbuckled.
In New York state the mobilization for the Click It or Ticket initiative will take place May 24 through June 6. A new law in New York state requires all passengers in a vehicle must be buckled up. Tickets can be issued for this primary violation if any occupant, in the front or back seat, is unbuckled.
“What’s really nice about this is that you have Pennsylvania and New York (law enforcement) here,” said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Bruce Morris prior to the formal conference.
“The Click It or Ticket program has been going on for awhile, but the border to border (collaboration between states) is kind of unique for us. We’re one of the northern troops that border New York state.”
Lt. Melanie Churakos with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office said she is the Stop DWI coordinator for the county. In addition, she wrote a grant that supplied funding for the Click It or Ticket program in that county.
“This is a great idea, but we couldn’t do (the conference) on the border because of all of the construction going on” along Route 219, she explained. “It’s great we’re doing this as a joint effort … all of the accidents and crashes increase this time of year.”
Lt. Mike Thomas of the Foster Township Police said he, too, is glad there is support for the program from both states.
“We see a lot of New York cars coming into Pennsylvania,” Thomas remarked, noting the seatbelt violation in Pennsylvania is a secondary violation at this point.
New York State Police Tpr. Kevin Prince said the event was important as “all public relations are positive and needed, with special attention given to changing laws and the current expectation of law enforcement.
“There’s a very common saying we have that is ‘Accidents happen, but safety doesn’t happen, it’s a conscious decision everyday,’” Prince added. With that said, he advised drivers to make sure occupants of all ages are buckled up properly in seats or car seats in the vehicle.
“Collisions may happen, so we’re happy to do whatever we can to preserve life and do our part,” Prince commented.
Officer Matt Gustin of Bradford City Police said he was happy for the good turnout of law enforcement from both states.
“It’s good to see all of the other agencies, we don’t often get together,” Gustin said. “It’s nice to see cooperation from both sides of the mountain. Even though we’re right next to New York, we don’t see them because we are separated by an invisible state boundary.”
He noted the local law enforcement agencies have overlapping coverage and a reciprocal agreement to help each other.
“It’s everyone working together, it has to be,” he concluded.
Also in attendance at the event were officers from Bradford Township Police.
