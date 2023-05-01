OLEAN — Local rural health networks are receiving grants to help with programming as state aid falls and concerns over the area's health care workforce.
The Health Foundation for Western & Central New York announced Monday that $450,000 would be distributed to six rural health networks across the regions, with $75,000 to each Ardent Solutions and Southern Tier Community Health System.
“Health disparities are rampant in every community we serve,” said Cheryl Smith Fisher, chair of the Health Foundation, noting rural areas have fewer primary care providers, as well as more residents who are uninsured and living in poverty.
“We are extremely excited the Health Foundation has given us these funds to expand our program,” said Donna Kahm, head of STCHS.
Workforce development has been a problem in the healthcare field, she said, and funds from the grant will go toward the system’s Step Into Healthcare initiative. The program aims to increase recruitment for healthcare providers from individuals who are not related to others already in the field.
“A lot of people are generationally in health care, and we want to expand that,” she said, noting the large number of current workers whose parents, for example, have had similar careers.
“We did strategic planning on workforce development,” she said, which identified areas of improvement. “We had this great plan, but no funding to implement it. It’s really going to let us start working with the schools.”
Carrie Whitwood, executive director of Ardent Solutions, was pleased to accept the aid in order “to meet the needs of the community.” Whitwood said that she did not have any particular program in mind for the assistance, but noted a widespread need for matching funds and administrative overhead for other grant programs.
“I think this funding will help with many of those things,” she said. “We are great at leveraging funding.”
STHCS is headquartered in Olean. Ardent, formerly Allegany/Western Steuben Rural Health Network, is headquartered in Wellsville.
Other agencies receiving $75,000 each include Cayuga Community Health Network, Seven Valleys Health Coalition, Madison County Rural Health Council, and Healthy Community Alliance. No restrictions are being placed on the funds. The funding comes from a gift by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in 2022. Scott is part owner of online retail giant Amazon, and has donated more than $14 billion to hundreds of charities.
“We know that these challenges cannot be solved through philanthropy alone,” Fisher said, hoping the awards serve as a way to shine a spotlight on the needs of rural health providers.
The remaining $50,000 of the Scott donation will be used for a report on rural health and a public awareness campaign that aims to tell the story of the personal impact of rural health disparities.