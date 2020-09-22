OLEAN — As summer turns to fall today, how will the best sign of the season behave this year?
Spotters have begun the annual reporting on fall foliage, according to the state tourism I Love NY Foliage Report.
“Spotters at the Nannen Arboretum in Ellicottville … predict up to 15% color change this weekend with touches of red and pops of bright yellow among the mostly green leaves. Spotters reporting from Lime Lake in the Town of Machias predict 10% color change with touches emerging,” said the weekly report for Sept. 16-22.
A new report will be issued Wednesday.
As for the vibrancy of the season as a whole, two major factors are at play — and neither is lining up 100% for a perfect fall.
Temperature and precipitation are the biggest indicators of the foliage season, according to the National Forest Service.
“A succession of warm, sunny days and cool, crisp but not freezing nights seems to bring about the most spectacular color displays,” the NFS reports. “During these days, lots of sugars are produced in the leaf but the cool nights and the gradual closing of veins going into the leaf prevent these sugars from moving out. These conditions – lots of sugar and light – spur production of the brilliant anthocyanin pigments, which tint reds, purples, and crimson. Because carotenoids are always present in leaves, the yellow and gold colors remain fairly constant from year to year.
“The amount of moisture in the soil also affects autumn colors. Like the weather, soil moisture varies greatly from year to year. The countless combinations of these two highly variable factors assure that no two autumns can be exactly alike. A late spring, or a severe summer drought, can delay the onset of fall color by a few weeks. A warm period during fall will also lower the intensity of autumn colors. A warm wet spring, favorable summer weather, and warm sunny fall days with cool nights should produce the most brilliant autumn colors.”
As far as moisture, the area has seen less rain lately than normal.
Most of Cattaraugus County and all of Allegany County has seen lower-than-normal rainfall, with the southeastern corner of Allegany County reporting a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
And as for temperatures, Western New York has also been about 2 degrees cooler than normal in the first half of September, the NRCC reported, with weather patterns and smoke from Western wildfires to blame.
After several freezing evenings, temperatures are expected to climb through the rest of the week. Lows in the high 40s and low 50s are expected through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service, with highs squarely in the 70s for the rest of the week.