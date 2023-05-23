BUFFALO — The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo announced that 64 Western New York organizations received nearly $1 million in grant awards from endowment funds created to carry on the legacy of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr.
Six local organizations received funding from three of the four core areas of the fund. Recipients include:
- Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Fund for Caregivers: $15,200 for Interfaith Caregivers and $15,000 for Rural Revitalization Corporation.
- Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Fund for Design and Access: $10,985 for the City of Salamanca Youth Bureau, $25,000 for Historic Cattaraugus Corporation, and $27,500 for Houghton University
- Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Fund for Youth Sports: $12,000 for the YMCA of the Twin Tiers.
Established in 2016, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation created the Legacy Funds at the Community Foundation to provide support to areas that were important to Mr. Wilson during his lifetime: Caregivers, Community Assets, Design and Access, and Youth Sports. Endowment funds are designed to grow over time and provide funding for charitable causes according to a client’s wishes, forever.
The Legacy Funds at the Community Foundation were established to complement the work of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and to create immediate impact and long-term benefit in Western New York. The organizations that were funded and the grant amount are included below. Grant awards are listed alphabetically within each interest area.
Since 2016, more than $10 million has been awarded by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds to support organizations across the eight counties of Western New York.