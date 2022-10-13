OLEAN — Grants from area organizations recently aided Olean First Baptist Church with its operation of a food/personal care/hygiene kit outreach ministry, We Are His Hands.
The Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation supplied grants in the amount of $5,000 for the project and a grant from Walmart also provided $500. These generous contributions helped the church assist more than 120 families who received personal care kits as a supplement to food vouchers.
Earlier this year, the church completed a personal care/hygiene kit drive for area families participating in the food voucher program. During March and April, barrels were placed at various community sites to supplement the collection.
Several area businesses participated including Ried’s Food Barn, McCarthy’s Emporium, 7-Eleven, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, Olean Area Federal Credit Union, Trinity United Methodist Church and Olean First Baptist.
Organizers at Olean First Baptist Church including Mission Board officers Sharon Anthony and Judy Wightman and former Senior Pastor Jason Hladik expressed gratitude for the robust community response.