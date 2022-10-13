We Are His Hands

Laura Whitford (right), president of the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation, worked with Olean First Baptist Mission board chairman Sharon Anthony to augment the We Are His Hands ministry program.

 Provided

OLEAN — Grants from area organizations recently aided Olean First Baptist Church with its operation of a food/personal care/hygiene kit outreach ministry, We Are His Hands.

The Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation supplied grants in the amount of $5,000 for the project and a grant from Walmart also provided $500. These generous contributions helped the church assist more than 120 families who received personal care kits as a supplement to food vouchers.

