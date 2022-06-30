OLEAN — Nine recent area graduates received scholarship managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation for students pursuing a degree in business-related areas of study.
- Jolyn Gibbons, John Henzel, Jessie Kerr and Nathan Petryszak received the Daniel McCarthy Scholarship.
The scholarship, given through the generosity of the Catherine M. Cridler Trust, honors McCarthy, one of Olean Business Institute’s founders. The scholarship is available to graduating and continuing college students pursuing a business degree.
Gibbons and Henzel, both of Olean High School, received $1,000 awards. Kerr, a Bradford Area High School graduate, and Petryszak, of Portville Central School, each received awards of $800.
Gibbons plans to study business at Niagara University. Henzel will attend Xavier University to study finance. Kerr will study business management at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Petryszak will attend Bucknell University to study business/finance.
- Madison Davenport, Kelsey Riordan, William Schlemmer and Ruth Scordo received the Chautauqua Cattaraugus Board of Realtors Scholarship.
The board of realtors scholarship fund provides four annual $500 scholarships to students in good academic standing in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. Preference is given to students pursuing a business-related degree.
Davenport, of Olean High School, will study management at St. Bonaventure University. Scordo, also of Olean High School, will attend Ohio University where she will study business administration. Riordan, an Allegany-Limestone Central School graduate, will study business at Niagara University. Schlemmer, of Maple Grove High School, will study film, photography and visual arts at Ithaca College.
- Franklinville Central School’s Emily Ossont received the inaugural Two Joes Scholarship for $500.
This fund will continue to support an annual scholarship in the name of community-minded businessmen Joe Sgro and Joe DeRose for a Cattaraugus County student interested in pursuing a degree in technology, marketing, communications, business or a related field.
Ossont plans to study business at SUNY New Paltz.
Donations can be made to any of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203 or online at cattfoundation.org.