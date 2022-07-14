OLEAN — Seven recent area graduates received scholarship awards from the Bob and Barbara McCord Scholarship Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Aaron Aiello, Olivia Payne, Brooke Pecorella, Gabriella Rhodes, Thomas Scanlon and Bradley Walton all received the Bob and Barbara McCord and Jack Karl Scholarship for $1,000.
Aiello is a recent graduate of Olean High School. Payne graduated from Franklinville Central School. Scanlon is a graduate of Portville Central School. Pecorella, Rhodes and Walton are all graduates of Allegany-Limestone Central.
The McCord and Karl Scholarship, established through the Bob and Barbara McCord Private Foundation is for veterans and dependents of veterans graduated or graduating from Otto-Eldred High School or a Cattaraugus County high school. The scholarship is named for McCord, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 27 years, and his nephew Jack Karl.
Aiello will study adolescent education with a concentration in history at St. Bonaventure University. Payne will attend Colorado Mesa University to study biology. Scanlon plans to study rail transportation engineering at Penn State Altoona
Pecorella will study occupational therapy at Gannon University. Rhodes will attend University of the District of Columbia Community College to study nursing. Walton plans to study respiratory care at Mansfield University of Pennsylvania.
Emmalee Sheeler received the Bob and Barbara McCord Scholarship for $1,000.
This scholarship, for graduating students and past graduates of Otto-Eldred High School, was established at CRCF through the Bob and Barbara McCord Private Foundation. The scholarship is for students attending a post-secondary institution (one-, two- or four-year institutions) preferably in the career/technical fields. Recipients must also be in good academic standing and be involved in extracurricular activities.
Sheeler is currently enrolled at Thiel College, where she will continue her studies in mathematics with the goal of receiving a secondary education certification.
Donations can be made to the Bob and Barbara McCord Scholarship Fund at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.