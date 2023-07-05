OLEAN — Five recent area graduates received scholarship managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation for students pursuing a degree in business-related areas of study.
Drew Evens, Katrina DeChane, McKenzie Schuyler and Nathan Fowler received the Daniel McCarthy Scholarship.
The scholarship, given through the generosity of the Catherine M. Cridler Trust, honors McCarthy, one of Olean Business Institute’s founders. The scholarship is available to graduating and continuing college students pursuing a business degree.
Evens, from Port Allegany High School, and DeChane, of Ellicottville Central School, received $1,000 awards. Schuyler, a Franklinville Central School/Ten Broeck Academy graduate, and Fowler, of Hinsdale Central School, each received awards of $800.
Evens plans to study business finance at PennWest University Clarion. DeChane will attend Jamestown Business College to study accounting. Schuyler will study business at Jamestown Community College. Fowler plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to study business management.
Allegany-Limestone Central School’s Isabella Baldwin received the Two Joes Scholarship for $500.
This fund supports an annual scholarship in the name of community-minded businessmen Joe Sgro and Joe DeRose for a Cattaraugus County student interested in pursuing a degree in technology, marketing, communications, business or a related field.
Baldwin intends to study sports marketing management at the University of South Carolina.
