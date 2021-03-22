Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr. said Monday he was “very disappointed” with Rep. Tom Reed after he admitted Sunday to a 2017 sexual misconduct accusation and said he would not run for Congress or governor in 2022.
The Washington Post published a story Friday in which a former insurance company lobbyist said Reed placed his hand on her back in a Minnesota pub four years ago, unhooked her bra through her blouse and placed his hand on her leg.
Reed, R-Corning, initially responded to the newspaper’s questions by saying the accusations by Nicholette Davis, now a 29-year-old second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, were “inaccurate.” But by Sunday night, he put out a statement apologizing to Davis and saying he would retire from public life after his current two-year term ends.
“I don’t think Tom is that kind of guy,” Keis said. “He admitted to some inappropriate things. He did something stupid, obviously out of character, and is going to pay the consequences for it. Alcohol was obviously involved.”
Keis said, “I’m glad he’s not going to run again. It would be very difficult to support him after something like this.”
Should Reed, 49, resign, as former Democratic Rep. Eric Massa did after allegations of sexual misconduct were made by male staffers in 2010?
“This is nowhere as bad as what (Gov. Andrew) Cuomo has done,” Keis said, referring to numerous allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct against the governor.
Cuomo has faced a chorus of calls from both Republicans and Democrats that he resign — Reed’s voice among them — but Cuomo has remained defiant, saying he wants to let investigations of his behavior run their course.
Reed was a frequent critic of Cuomo, assailing the governor on nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic, economic and social restrictions meant to mitigate the virus and, in recent weeks, mounting sexual harassment allegations.
“If (Davis) accepts his apology and she is all right in him filling out his term” Reed can avoid resigning, Keis said. “It’s up to her how gracious she is.”
Could the House Ethics Committee become involved?
“It depends on how (Davis) reacts to the whole thing,” Keis replied. “It’s unfortunate. She has to indicate whether she will accept his apology. There will be some talk about whether the House will try to do something.”
Keis said New York stands to lose two congressional seats after the census figures are reported, which will require redrawing New York’s congressional lines.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see them chop up Tom Reed’s (23rd Congressional District) a little. We could end up being in with Erie County.”
The Cattaraugus County GOP chairman said he’d prefer keeping the district on an east-west axis — running from Chautauqua County in the west to suburbs of Binghamton in the east, and then north into the Finger Lakes region — rather than being absorbed by existing congressional districts to the north.
Keis also said he’d rather know about the new congressional district lines sooner than later.
“I’d like to meet with other county chairmen in a month or so to talk about a candidate,” he said. “We’re probably not going to know the lines until next February.”
With Reed’s pledge not to run for a seventh term up in 2022 and edging toward a candidacy for governor next year, Keis said he has been looking at possible candidates if the 23rd District retains much of its present form. He did not elaborate.
An independent redistricting commission is supposed to come up with new congressional lines after receiving population figures from the U.S. Census.
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, who like others was surprised by the sexual misconduct allegation that came out on Friday, said, “(Reed) took the appropriate action. He admitted what happened and apologized and sought treatment. He did the right thing.”
Giglio said he didn’t think Reed should resign as Massa did nearly 11 years ago, saying there was a difference.
Massa’s actions “were a continual-type thing with staffers. He (Massa) chose to resign,” Giglio said. In Reed’s case, Giglio noted, “this was not someone he worked with. Everyone makes their own choice. This is Tom’s choice.”
Does this affect Reed’s ability to represent the sprawling 11-county 23rd District?
“He reacted so quickly to the charge and did what he did,” Giglio said. “He is taking himself out of any races. You have to respect his decision. With this incident, it would have been very difficult to run for office.”
Asked whether he’d consider running for Congress if the district remains pretty much the same, Giglio said, “Under the right circumstances, I might. I know it well. I know what the district needs. At this point, we’ve got Tom to finish out his term.”
What really puts a “hold” on anyone considering the race is not knowing what the district will look like, Giglio said, adding, “Hopefully, the Southern Tier part of the district will stay somewhat intact.”
North-south oriented congressional districts would not work out as well for Southern Tier counties, he noted. “Our district is unique.”
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay in Chautauqua County, said Reed was “making the right decision for him and his family.” He said he has known Reed for a long time and “he has been an excellent representative in Congress.”
Reed’s admission of the woman’s account of the sexual misconduct and apology came two days after the story appeared in The Post, Borrello said, pointing out, “Compare and contrast that with what we are seeing from the governor.”
Should Reed resign? Borrello has called for Cuomo to resign over sexual harassment allegations and underreporting COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes.
“That’s a decision he would have to make,” Borrello replied. “With Cuomo, I have been very consistent. The governor has an opportunity to defend himself.”
Borrello said, with the state likely to lose two seats in Congress, “we have no idea of what is going to happen with redistricting.” Democrats, he said, were pushing through a plan to usurp an independent redistricting commission state voters approved.
“It was never funded,” Borrello said. “It never had a chance to do anything. It was hamstrung. They are turning it back to an insider’s-only process.
“My hope,” he added, “is that they keep the 23rd District intact.”