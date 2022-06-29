Get ready for fireworks displays across the region all weekend long as the area celebrates the Fourth of July.
Various shows are scheduled for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, organizers of the events reported, with showtimes generally occurring at dark. However, some groups will be hosting activities and festivities earlier in the day leading up to the displays.
SATURDAY
- Salamanca — Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino will light up the sky at approximately 9:40 p.m. There will not be public viewing areas established on-site, but the display will be visible from the surrounding area. “The holiday weekend is always a highlight of the summer and a time for celebration and coming together,” said Kevin Nephew, President & CEO of Seneca Gaming Corporation. “We’re happy to be part of that excitement and to celebrate together with our guests, friends and neighbors in Salamanca, Niagara Falls and throughout the region.”
- Port Allegany, Pa. — Festivities begin at Veterans Memorial Park at 3 p.m., with fireworks at dark.
- Galeton, Pa. — Festivities begin at noon at John J. Collins Park, with fireworks at dark.
SUNDAY
- Cuba Lake — Cuba Lake Cottage Owners Association will host its annual Independence Day festivities starting with the Bill Fraser Memorial Kayak Dice Run on Saturday with registration from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The Jam on the Dam featuring West at Dock 310 will run from 4 to 7 p.m. On Sunday, Ring of Fire will be at 9:30 p.m., with fireworks at 10 p.m. Sunday and featuring the Patriotic Boat Parade at 1 p.m. Monday.
- Sweden Valley, Pa. — 9:30 p.m. at Gary’s Putter Golf & Jiffy Restaurant.
MONDAY
- Olean — The Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 1796 — the labor union representing the city’s firefighters — announced that festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Bradner Stadium to mark the holiday. After a two-year hiatus, the show will begin with the band Dredneks, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will follow.
- Andover — The annual Fourth of July celebration begins with the grand parade at 10 a.m., with vendors and entertainment to follow at Andover Central School. Bands include Off the Wagon from 2 to 4 p.m., Long Shot from 5 to 7 p.m., and Gear Box from 8 p.m. to dusk. Fireworks will follow the last band’s performance.