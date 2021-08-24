Local colleges have implemented varied COVID-19 vaccination and mask policies as move-in commences — with several making changes on Monday.
Alfred State College, Jamestown Community College and the University at Buffalo — all part of the State University of New York system — announced Monday that as the FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 and older, on-campus students will need to be vaccinated unless they have a medical or religious exemption.
“As communicated previously, this development now enacts SUNY Policy requiring students at all SUNY colleges and universities to receive the vaccine unless their studies are remote/online, and they are not physically present on the campuses,” ASC officials said in a press release. “SUNY has directed a 35-day grace period for compliance. Students must comply by Monday, September 27. Please note that while Pfizer’s vaccine was approved, students preferring to receive Moderna or Johnson & Johnson may do so and be in compliance.”
Students by that date must either show proof of vaccination or submit a request for exemptions based on medical or religious grounds.
ASC officials have partnered with Alfred University for a clinic Sept. 1 and 2 for students.
Today, many new students began moving into Alfred State dorms, college officials reported. The campus is beginning to buzz with the vibrant energy of a fall semester. We can’t wait to see you!
At JCC, college officials reported that face masks are required on campus and students are required to complete daily screenings, but those who are vaccinated do not need to socially distance or participate in pool testing.
St. Bonaventure University is continuing its plans to have all students vaccinated before arrival on campus beginning Friday.
“Unless a student has an approved medical/religious exemption, all unvaccinated students will not be allowed to check-in to residence halls, use campus facilities or attend classes,” officials said. “Students that have received an approved medical/religious exemption must adhere to all the requirements outlined in their approval notification.”
Alfred University has implemented a similar standard.
All students are required to be fully vaccinated before returning for Fall 2021 semester, or at the latest, at the vaccination clinic to be conducted at the end of August or early in September.
On-campus students experiencing symptoms should contact the Wellness Center and avoid classes, dining halls or other sites until cleared by the Wellness Center.
All persons on campus must wear masks in all buildings on campus. This includes classrooms, dining halls, libraries, student centers, residence hall common spaces, meeting rooms, and auditoriums. The only exceptions to the masking rule are when eating or inside one’s personal room in a residence hall.
Houghton College is not requiring vaccines, but “strongly encourages all students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated,” according to the college’s website. Vaccination will not be required except for those in off-campus academic programs.
However, in accordance with CDC guidelines because Allegany and Erie Counties are designated as areas of substantial community transmission of COVID-19, masks must be worn by all individuals regardless of vaccination status inside campus buildings, but not in one’s private office or residence hall room.
The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford is also not requiring vaccines, but are strongly encouraging them. Well-fitting face coverings are required indoors unless in your own room or apartment. Those who are unvaccinated or those who are or live with someone who is immunocompromised should wear face coverings when outdoors and unable to maintain physical distancing.